SSC DeSom Deploys Unisys Stealth® Software to Strengthen National Resilience against Cyberattacks in the Netherlands

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced Shared Service Centre (SSC) DeSom, the IT partnership among six local governments in the Netherlands, has deployed Unisys Stealth® microsegmentation security software at more than 30 locations nationally. Stealth™ protects citizen data, secures SSC DeSom's critical IT infrastructure and enables its compliance with regulations, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It also allows SSC DeSom to manage the IT operations of all of its partners within a single environment, removing the need to manage multiple firewalls.

The deployment serves to protect large volumes of sensitive information and secure citizen data for 138,000 inhabitants within the six West Friesland municipalities of Drechterland, Enkhuizen, Stede Broec, Opmeer, Medemblik and Koggenland.

Stealth enables adoption of zero trust architecture models and includes Dynamic Isolation™ capabilities to quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise. Stealth reduces attack surfaces by creating dynamic, identity-driven microsegments called communities of interest (COIs). By establishing secure COIs, Stealth separates trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted and reduces attack surfaces by encrypting all communication between Stealth-protected assets and cloaking the assets from unauthorized users.

"Unisys Stealth gives us the ability to simplify our operations and manage all of the systems across our partnership in one secure environment, protected by microsegmentation and encryption. As security threats increase and become more complex, it's more critical than ever to be able to operate these systems securely," said Peter Kuiken, Managing Director, SSC DeSom.

Managing Multiple IT Environments in a Single, Secure Environment

Stealth is configured to ensure that the IT operations of each municipality are secured in line with their specific requirements but managed by SSC DeSom via a single homogeneous and integrated environment. The result is that users can only access the applications and data that they need to do their jobs and no longer have access across municipalities' data, thereby reducing the cyberattack surface and preventing the proliferation of malware between municipalities. An example of what this means for civil servants working within West Friesland's financial departments is that now they can only access financial systems within their municipality, with no access to additional citizen data.

Christopher Kloes, vice president of Unisys Security Solutions, Unisys, added, "The importance of helping to protect government and its citizens from the growing threat of cyberattacks cannot be overstated, and security professionals can no longer protect their organizations with an outdated focus on firewalls. We need to acknowledge that attackers will get in somehow, and that organizations must layer their defenses to minimize harm by using identity-based microsegmentation. Stealth helps to ensure a consistent approach to security that enables government to protect city IT environments from hackers but also rapidly modernize its IT infrastructure and significantly reduce labor costs in the process."

The deployment comes in the wake of Unisys having won a tender designating the company as a trusted partner to the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG). The designation recognizes Unisys as a trusted partner to the Dutch public sector and organizations such as SSC DeSom to support the development of stronger cybersecurity defenses across the Netherlands.

