SSC Services for Education Launches National Employee Recognition Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC Services for Education (SCC), a leading national facilities and grounds management provider for K-12 schools and universities across the country, has announced a new employee recognition program, Work & Win. A first-of-its-kind program for SSC, Work & Win is designed to reward the hard-working frontline associates that commit themselves to helping their campus communities each and every day.

Work & Win is a fully funded program that will offer SSC associates an opportunity to win sizable prizes every pay period based on attendance. Over the next few months, hourly associates who work their full shift each pay period will be entered into a bi-weekly drawing for prizes valued at $200,000. The program officially kicked off in late August and will run through December 22, 2021.

"The last year and a half has been anything but normal, but our team members have tackled every challenge head on to continue providing safe and welcoming school environments for our partners," said Seth Ferriell, CEO, SSC Services. "We developed the Work & Win program as a way to demonstrate just how grateful we are for the hard work and commitment our frontline heroes put for their schools and communities."

Work & Win will include seven bi-monthly drawings where more than 1,400 SSC associates will have the chance to take home prizes ranging from gift cards, Bose Speakers, AirPods, Apple iPads and more. SSC will also conduct a grand prize drawing where one lucky winner will win an all-inclusive vacation for two and seven runners up will have a chance to win from a family fun vacation to Disney World, a bundle of Apple or Yeti products, a new living room set and other high-valued items.

"The constraints the pandemic has had on the U.S. workforce cannot be overlooked, but showing appreciation to our team members is a big part of our company culture and we would not be where we are today without the dedicated individuals," said Shannon Thornton, Senior Director of Human Resources. "This Work & Win program helps us encourage employee retention by rewarding the ones who are showing up each and every day."

The Work & Win program is also open to new hires and SSC is currently looking to fill a number of facilities positions at universities and K-12 schools across the country. Interested applicants can find more information on where to apply by visiting: https://sscserv.com/about/careers/ .

About SSC Services for Education

SSC Service for Education based in Knoxville, Tennessee provides customized facility solutions to over 170 educational clients in 27 states. Our 9,000+ employees partner with these educational institutions to further the success and well-being of students, staff, and faculty by delivering quality facilities programs – custodial, grounds, and maintenance. As a trusted and specialized provider, we are committed to enhancing educational settings and creating financial guarantees. With SSC, students and staff flourish in improved surroundings, while partner schools focus on their core objective: educating future generations. http://sscserv.com/ .

