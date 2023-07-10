SSM Health expands on-demand, flexible labor solutions for nurses with ShiftMed

Health system adds recruitment capabilities to fill staffing gaps, improve employee retention

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSM Health, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the country, has added an on-demand workforce platform that delivers a scalable, cost-efficient solution across the entire spectrum of care settings. In collaboration with ShiftMed, SSM Health can now seamlessly access a network of more than 350,000 credentialed medical professionals to fill labor gaps within its 23 hospitals across Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

"This is another example of how we're developing new ways to meet the needs of a changing workforce," said Seth Lovell, SSM Health System Vice President of Nursing Operations. "This move will ensure we're able to fulfill our Mission, to reveal the healing presence of God through our exceptional health care services. It also demonstrates our commitment to provide a premier culture and employee experience."

In an era when nursing shortages are universal among hospitals and health systems, SSM Health has continuously worked to develop innovative solutions, including groundbreaking programs for nurse externs, clinical ladders, flexible nursing options and a daily-pay program.

The new workforce platform stems from SSM Health's new agreement with ShiftMed, a company that gives health systems access to a pool of credentialed, local talent who can easily fill open shifts at their health system. Alongside its partners, ShiftMed develops targeted incentives that go beyond wages to reduce costs while improving recruitment and retention, including immediate pay, guaranteed shifts, W-2s and health benefits. This provides healthcare staff with flexible schedules that fulfill their unique needs and lifestyles, achieving schedule independence and stability without the confines of a full-time schedule.

On-demand, full-time equivalent workers currently make up 5% of SSM Health's workforce in its care facilities. The system is implementing a phased approach to integrate ShiftMed's technology into facilities in each region to provide stability and independence in its workforce solutions.

About SSM Health

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization's 40,000 team members and more than 12,800 providers are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God's healing presence to everyone they serve.

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes 23 hospitals, more than 300 physician offices and other outpatient and virtual care services, 13 post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

