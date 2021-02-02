SSPR Announces its New Brand - Next PR - to Match the Agency's Proven Agility in Helping Clients Tackle What's Next

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSPR, one of the nation's most innovative full-service PR agencies, today unveiled a complete rebrand and a new name: Next PR, reflecting the agency's agility and commitment to helping clients successfully navigate what's next in their business and in the world. The new identity captures the company's unmatched ability to embrace change and push the boundaries of traditional PR that enables brands to meet new challenges and opportunities head on.

Throughout 2020, the agency's individually tailored services proved invaluable in helping clients pivot and position themselves to move forward in an otherwise tumultuous year. With a focus on holistic and authentic brand management and messaging, Next PR adapted quickly to build custom programs spanning media relations and social media, analyst relations and even online sales trainings and socially conscious business strategy consultations. Those services enabled clients to meet their unique business goals and helped the team deliver measurable ROI. In 2020 alone, the team supported five acquisitions, over 30 major brand announcements and secured over 2,500 media placements. SSPR also helped clients navigate complex but necessary conversations around COVID-19, race relations, politics, diversity and inclusion with authenticity and meaningful impact.

As a result, the agency thrived amid the most difficult economic and social challenges of a generation, thanks to the creativity, resilience and hustle of its stellar team, whose success didn't go unnoticed. The company earned numerous industry accolades, including five individual staff member awards from PR News, PR Daily, Ragan's and more, plus five more for the firm and its campaigns.

"As difficult as it was, 2020 was also a powerful learning and growth experience for us as an agency," says Heather Kelly, Next PR CEO. "We proved that we're not a one-size-fits-all firm operating out of a traditional PR playbook. Any agency can tell you what to say; we make sure your brand is also living up to that promise. We're not afraid to push our clients to think outside traditional PR boundaries. We encourage accountability for ourselves and our clients."

Kelly says the company's inherent ability to stay ahead of trends and move fast is part of its DNA, instilled by its founder and original namesake Steve Simon, who started the agency in 1978. That reputation for agility and embracing change is a key factor in the rebrand, which pays homage to Simon's legacy.

"Steve brought the hustle and the fearless approach to innovation," Kelly said. "It's amazing how much PR has changed since he started the company. Over the last 40-plus years, our agency has evolved to stay ahead of those new demands and expectations, and that's exactly what this rebrand is all about: We are ready to handle whatever comes next."

In addition to kicking off 2021 with a new name and new brand, Next PR continues to expand its offerings with new programs to help companies adapt to an ever-changing world and business climate. This includes diverse services like strategic messaging workshops, executive social management, crisis communications and even internal communications strategies that empower companies to address business and social issues with their own staff in a way that aligns with their brand.

"We are an employee-centric organization and we empower our team at all levels to bring forward ideas that will help us improve both our client service and our own operations," Kelly said. "That means we set a very high bar for our staff, but it pushes us to continually outdo ourselves. We're deeply committed to innovation and that means giving our team the tools, skills and experience they need to help our clients and themselves be successful."

