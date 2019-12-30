St. Augustine Preparatory Academy to Host Open House for School Choice Week

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of new students, along with their parents and current staff members, will gather at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy after school hours on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for an open house and informational evening. The open house will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will feature school tours, information tables, and opportunities for families to receive information about choice online applications.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We want to encourage families to see their education options and celebrate how families can use Wisconsin's different options to find the best fit for their child," said Matt Miller, chief operating officer at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy. "We invite community members to stop by and learn what makes St. Augustine a unique choice."

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy is a K-12 non-denominational Christian school located in Milwaukee's south side. The school serves approximately 1,300 students in elementary school, middle school, and high school. The school is a student-centered environment where young learners take ownership of their education not only in academics, but also physical health, creativity, and faith.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

