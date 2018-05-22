St. Baldrick's Foundation Announces the Childhood Cancer STAR Act Approved by Senate and House, Goes to President for Signature

"The passage of the STAR Act is a true victory for the childhood cancer community and a testament to bipartisanship and collaboration," said Katherine Lugar, St. Baldrick's board member and childhood cancer advocate. "Working together with our Hill Champions, we have a tremendous opportunity to advance childhood cancer research and help children with cancer both survive and thrive. In honor of my niece Caroline Richards and so many others, we are committed to working with leaders on the Hill and in the Administration to ensure the STAR Act is fully funded."

Funding from the Childhood Cancer STAR Act will:

Enhance the quality of life for childhood cancer survivors

Move childhood cancer research forward

Improve childhood cancer surveillance

Childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease for kids in the U.S. Furthermore, as many as two-thirds of childhood cancer survivors will suffer late effects of their disease or treatment, including secondary cancers and organ damage.

"One child lost to cancer, is one too many, and survival isn't enough. We need safer and less toxic treatments so that when children survive cancer, their unique talents and abilities are preserved and the rest of their lives are long and healthy," said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "It has taken three years to move the STAR Act through Congress, and we couldn't be more proud of the role St. Baldrick's supporters have played in advocating for this legislation. We are so grateful for the many members of Congress, coalition members, organizations, parents, friends and volunteers who joined together to make this possible. With their continued backing, we can push the STAR Act over the finish line in the appropriations process."

St. Baldrick's encourages citizens to thank their Senators and Representatives for recognizing the critical need for more childhood cancer research funding, and to continue advocating for kids with cancer at both the regional and federal level.

For more information about St. Baldrick's involvement in leading advocacy efforts for the Childhood Cancer STAR Act, or to join the Speak Up For Kids' Cancer network, visit www.StBaldricks.org/advocacy. To learn more about St. Baldrick's, visit www.StBaldricks.org, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Vimeo.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick's funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-baldricks-foundation-announces-the-childhood-cancer-star-act-approved-by-senate-and-house-goes-to-president-for-signature-300653113.html

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

Related Links

http://www.stbaldricks.org

