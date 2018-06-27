St. Baldrick's Foundation Appoints American Hotel & Lodging Association CEO Katherine Lugar as Chairman-Elect of Board of Directors

As head of the U.S. hotel industry's leading trade association, Lugar has worked in advocacy and public affairs for more than 20 years. While at AHLA she tripled revenue and membership in just three years while raising the profile of the industry and its issues among key stakeholders in and outside Washington. Prior to that she served as executive vice president of public affairs for the Retail Industry Leaders Association. Lugar joined St. Baldrick's board of directors in 2016 after losing her niece, Caroline Richards, to osteosarcoma and has since raised nearly $1 million for St. Baldrick's. Her sister also created a St. Baldrick's Hero Fund in Caroline's memory.

"As someone who has seen first-hand how critical research is to attain more effective and compassionate cures, I couldn't be more thrilled to expand my role on St. Baldrick's board of directors," said Lugar. "I also look forward to continuing to oversee the Foundation's advocacy efforts on the Hill, as my dedication to the cause is unwavering. Along with my fellow board members and the St. Baldrick's talented staff, I share a relentless passion for advancing the St. Baldrick's mission, and do so in the memory of my niece Caroline and in honor of all children and their families who are or have battled pediatric cancer."

Since joining the board of directors two years ago, Lugar has been instrumental in rallying St. Baldrick's advocates and champions on Capitol Hill in support of the Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access & Research (STAR) Act, which was signed into law in June, after three years of tireless work and anticipation.

When Lugar joined AHLA five years ago, she reset the strategic vision for AHLA and its affiliates, transforming the organization by working with the volunteer officers and board of directors to grow the 25,000-strong group to its highest point in history. She has refocused its core mission on advocacy, championing the industry's voice in Washington, DC as well as in states and cities across the country. Under Lugar's tenure, AHLA's affiliated Foundation has launched several workforce development programs to foster opportunity and upward mobility in hotel careers, including an apprenticeship program, opportunity youth initiative and a cost-free college pilot program. Lugar also oversaw a record-breaking capital campaign to support an unprecedented level of scholarships for current and future hotel talent.

"It has been my honor to serve as St. Baldrick's board chairman since 2016 and I am excited to see Katherine's vision for the board of directors come to life," said Mike McCreesh, St. Baldrick's current chairman of the board. "As both a business leader and a St. Baldrick's board member, Katherine has shown true dedication to the Foundation's cause, which will continue to serve the board well as she leads the Foundation to new heights and expands the impact we are making on childhood cancer research."

McCreesh, father of a childhood cancer survivor, serves as a managing director within the Securities Division at Goldman Sachs and will continue to serve as chairman of the board until June 2019.

Lugar's two-year term was approved at a St. Baldrick's board meeting June 12 and will begin July 1, 2019.

"I look forward to working with Katherine in her new role. From her earliest days as a board member, Katherine brought her skills and insights to bear on our work," said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "Notably, she helped align the board of directors around a new strategic plan, and has set a new standard for fundraising, advocacy and communication. As a passionate advocate for childhood cancer research, I know Mike wants to turn over the reins to someone who cares as much as he does and will work just as hard. We're fortunate to be blessed with two great leaders in Mike and Katherine who diligently work to ensure long, healthy, productive futures for children with cancer."

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick's funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.

