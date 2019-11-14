St. Baldrick's Foundation Appoints Katherine Lugar as Chair of the Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is pleased to announce that Katherine Lugar, president and chief executive officer of the American Beverage Association, has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors. In her new role, Katherine will lead the Board to support the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

"Katherine's passion for the cause is born of strong personal connections and commitment to our mission," said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of The St. Baldrick's Foundation. "She will be an invaluable partner to board members, management and the wider St. Baldrick's Foundation as we drive to accelerate research to improve the lives of the many childhood cancer patients and survivors we work tirelessly to support."

Katherine first learned about the St. Baldrick's Foundation from family friend and previous Chairman of the Board, Chuck Chamness, whose son was fighting osteosarcoma at the time. Katherine was quickly recruited by Chuck to serve on the Board of Directors in 2016 after losing her 12-year old niece, Caroline Richards, to osteosarcoma. Since joining the Board, Katherine has made a marked contribution to the Foundation. During her tenure as Chair of the St. Baldrick's Advocacy Committee, the Childhood Cancer STAR Act – the most comprehensive bill ever passed on behalf of children with cancer - was signed into law. Moreover, in partnership with the Osteosarcoma Collaborative, Katherine played a leadership role in raising $1.5 Million to fund a grant for osteosarcoma research through the first-ever St. Baldrick's Request for Application (RFA) program.

"When my niece, Caroline, became a St. Baldrick's Ambassador and engaged her nearly 30,000 Twitter followers in her fight against childhood cancer, I knew she would ignite a movement. Caroline understood that her options to beat osteosarcoma were limited, yet her positivity and determination to find new cures for pediatric cancer inspired not only our entire family but everyone she met," said Katherine. "Through my work with the Foundation, I am grateful to be given the opportunity to continue Caroline's determination and drive the funding and research that is imperative to developing effective cures for childhood cancer. I am thrilled to take on this new role as Chair of the Board of Directors and to continue my work with the dedicated St. Baldrick's community as we work to expand the resources available for childhood cancer research today.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants and leads the charge to help find cures for kids with cancer. Powered by generous volunteers and donors, the organization is committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

To learn more about St. Baldrick's visit www.StBaldricks.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Vimeo.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick's funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.

Media Contact:

Michele Franco

626-792-8247 ext. 264

michele.franco@stbaldricks.org

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

Related Links

http://www.stbaldricks.org

