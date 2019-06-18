St. Baldrick's Foundation Welcomes American Nevada Company President to its Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, announces the addition of Phil Ralston, president of American Nevada Company (ANC), to its board of directors.

Ralston first became involved with the St. Baldrick's Foundation to support the daughter of a friend who was diagnosed with cancer and has since become one of the leading Las Vegas fundraisers. As a St. Baldrick's volunteer shavee since 2008, he has raised more than $309,000 for lifesaving childhood cancer research and his team, Bald by Design, has raised an additional $516,000 to help conquer childhood cancers. Ralston has challenged his team to raise $174,000 next year – their largest goal to date – to surpass $1 million raised for St. Baldrick's 20th anniversary.

"I am humbled to be asked to serve on the St. Baldrick's Foundation board of directors," said Ralston. "Over my 12 years of head-shaving and fundraising, St. Baldrick's management team has shown high levels of professionalism and commitment to the fight against childhood cancers. I look forward to adding to their efforts and continuing to move this cause forward."

Ralston is a seasoned commercial real estate executive with expertise in all aspects of real estate management, financing, acquisition, development, leasing, operations and dispositions. As the president of American Nevada Company, a Greenspun company that specializes in the design and development of master-planned communities, commercial developments and residential properties, he oversees all aspects of ANC's operations including development and financing activities. During his tenure, Ralston has been responsible for the origination and negotiation of over $1 billion in financing transactions, and in the planning development and management of 15,000 acres of master planned community property and of 2.7 million square feet of commercial property.

"Phil's passion for the cause, professional skillset and industry connections make him a perfect addition to the St. Baldrick's board," said Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick's CEO. "It has been a pleasure to work with Phil as a St. Baldrick's volunteer and I am excited to see what we can accomplish together in his new role. Phil's ambition to conquer childhood cancers is widely recognized and we look forward to working with him to further our impact."

Ralston earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) in 1984 and has been a certified public accountant since 1987. Phil is involved in professional and community organizations in various capacities. He is a board member and past chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for UNLV's Lee Business School, founding board member of the Financial Executives International, Nevada chapter and was a board member of a local Las Vegas community bank for 10 years.

To learn more about St. Baldrick's, visit www.StBaldricks.org , and connect on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or Vimeo .

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick's funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

Related Links

https://www.stbaldricks.org/

