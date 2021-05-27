St. Baldrick's Foundation Welcomes Founder and President of Bridge To A Cure Foundation to its Board of Directors

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants announces the appointment of Robert "Bob" Martin, Founder and President of Bridge To A Cure Foundation, an advocacy nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood cancer, to its board of directors.

Having his own immediate connection to childhood cancer, Martin has long been a supporter of the St. Baldrick's Foundation and its mission to conquer childhood cancers.

"Having observed firsthand the pain and sorrow a debilitating disease or disorder inflicts on a child and the child's family I am inspired to help kids to chase their dreams," Martin said. "St. Baldrick's dedication to give kids a lifetime, aligns perfectly with my personal mission and inspires me to work harder every day to help kids through fundraising to provide support for childhood cancer research grants. I look forward to being part of such an incredible organization."

Robert Martin is committed to helping the tens of millions of children whose dreams have been shattered or curtailed by a medical issue or one of the many socialization challenges kids often face.

Through children's books that Robert has written on topics like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), brain cancer, and cultural/socialization issues, Robert approaches difficult issues with a child's feelings in mind, showing a keen understanding and sensitivity to their point of view.

Along with writing children's books, Robert is also the Founder and President of Bridge To A Cure Foundation, an advocacy nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood cancer, and was a Division President at Colgate Palmolive.

Robert earned his BA at Long Island University, earned an MBA at New York University, and completed executive programs at Harvard University and the University of Michigan.

Robert also served as President and Board Member of the U.S Chambers in Thailand, Panama, and Ivory Coast; Past Chair of Save the College of Southampton; Chair of the Dean Council of the State University of New York's Southampton Campus, and has served as a board member on various International and U.S. nonprofits. Robert has also helped craft the Organizational Character Program at Columbia University and has been published in numerous international articles.

"Bob's personal experience with childhood cancer, his business acumen and the opportunity to join forces in advocacy to achieve even greater results is a win-win for both organizations, and more importantly, for kids with cancer," said Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick's Foundation CEO. "While new to the board, Bob is already carving a unique role for himself as we endeavor to give kids a lifetime by funding the very best childhood cancer research whichever institution is doing it."

To learn more about St. Baldrick's, visit www.StBaldricks.org , and connect on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube .

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now -- and those diagnosed in the future -- will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to life-saving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsaLifetime.

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

Related Links

https://www.stbaldricks.org/

