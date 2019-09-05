St. Baldrick's is on a Mission to DFY Childhood Cancers

Arianna was a healthy baby until she began having chronic respiratory problems, which doctors initially dismissed as not serious. It wasn't until her bright, happy and outgoing demeanor was replaced by crying, lethargy and a loss of appetite that her parents pressed for more tests.

Shortly after Arianna's first birthday, she was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML), an extremely rare disease that affects young children, with approximately 50 new cases occurring in the United States each year. Arianna went through chemotherapy treatments, a bone marrow transplant and spent 409 days in the hospital.

While the bone marrow transplant was successful, and Arianna is now cancer-free, she remains in treatment for graft vs. host disease (GVHD) in her gut, skin, lungs and liver. She's a candidate for an intestinal and liver transplant, as well as colon removal. Arianna has gross and fine motor delays, and her immune system is compromised – all late effects of her treatment. Arianna is defying the odds each day by regaining muscle strength in her jaw and is learning how to speak.

Unfortunately, Arianna and her family are not alone in the struggles with childhood cancer. In fact, in the United States more children are lost to cancer than all other childhood diseases combined. Even for kids who survive, the battle is not over. By the time they're 50, more than 99% of childhood cancer survivors have had a chronic health problem -- like loss of hearing, sight or limbs -- and 96% have experienced severe or life-threatening conditions, including secondary cancers, heart problems and more.

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is on a mission to help DFY childhood cancers and highlight the critical need to fund lifesaving research while spreading awareness about the harsh realities of childhood cancer.

With funds from the St. Baldrick's Foundation, we can make sure that more children survive, and that life after childhood cancer doesn't have to be such a harrowing experience.

"Here at St. Baldrick's, we are proud to fund research and clinical trials at more than 376 institutions across the United States and beyond," said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "So far in 2019, we have awarded more than $21 million in grants to fund childhood cancer research – but we still have a long way to go if we want to give every child access to the best treatments available. Your donations enable St. Baldrick's to give more kids with cancer hope for a cure and a future."

Join St. Baldrick's this September and support promising research through one or more of the activities below:

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick's funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

Related Links

http://www.stbaldricks.org

