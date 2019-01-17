S&T Bank Advances Six For Contributions To Bank

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, a full-service financial institution with assets of $7.1 billion, and locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, is proud to promote six leaders within the Bank. Each individual has been recognized for their critical role in the company's continued growth and success.

Sandy Loperfito has been promoted to executive vice president, deputy chief risk officer and has been with the Bank for the past 28 years. In her expanded leadership role, Sandy will assist S&T's chief risk officer in designing, managing, and monitoring the adequacy of the Enterprise Risk Management Program. She will also be responsible for managing the federal and state regulatory agency relationships. Sandy earned her finance degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania . She is actively involved with several charitable organizations within the community.

Jeffrey Bierlein has been promoted to senior vice president, commercial banker. Jeff joined S&T Bank in 2017 after a decade of experience in corporate real estate finance. Jeff will be responsible for leading new business development initiatives and complex commercial loans in central Pennsylvania and southeastern Pennsylvania . Jeff earned his bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and is currently a student of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He plays an active role in enhancing the Lancaster community as a participant in Leadership Lancaster.

David D'Angelo has been promoted to senior vice president, commercial banker after working for the Bank for the past six years. In this new role, David will help build and manage a portfolio of commercial real estate and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans for the Harrisburg , Lancaster , and York markets. David earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Diploma in Banking from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison .

Sean Dockery has been promoted to senior vice president, regional business banking team leader and has been on the team for over five years. In his expanded role, Sean will call on new prospects and maintain a network of referral professionals to enhance business development and relationships within the expanding Ohio market. Sean attended Kent State University , Cuyahoga Community College , and completed the Ohio Bankers League Leadership program. Sean has served on the board for the Community Action Council of Portage County for the past five years.

Jonathan Kowalski has been promoted to senior vice president, C&I banking group manager and has been on the team since 2015. In this position, Jon will lead a larger team of C&I relationship managers in the Bank's western Pennsylvania market. Jon earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Allegheny College and is a graduate of the Risk Management Association's Commercial Lending School. Jon is a graduate of Pittsburgh's Leadership Development Initiative program and is a member of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation's Children's Trust.

Steven Matzus has been promoted to senior vice president, managed assets administrative and financial risk manager after nearly two decades with S&T. Steve will supervise the operation and personnel that manages the risk profile of the criticized and classified graded corporate relationships. Steve earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and is an honors recipient of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking. In addition, Steve is an active member of the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg Alumni Association.

"We are pleased to announce the well deserved promotions of these experienced banking professionals," said Todd D. Brice, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "I am confident that in their expanded roles, they will provide leadership to help us continue to build our company and reward our shareholders."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902, and operates locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. For more information visit www.stbancorp.com, www.stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bank