S&T Bank Begins Lemonade Days Fundraising Campaign To Fight Childhood Cancer

All Proceeds Benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

INDIANA, Pa., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA), today announced that it will hold its second annual Lemonade Days fundraising campaign from Saturday, June 1, through Saturday, June 8, to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. During the campaign, anyone who visits a S&T Bank branch can donate to ALSF and get a complementary lemonade and treats.

S&T Bank's Lemonade Days campaign to benefit the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S., will be held from June 1-8, 2024.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand this year," said CEO Chris McComish. "Our people-forward purpose means that we prioritize giving back to our communities by supporting charities like Alex's Lemonade Stand. In 2023, we proudly raised more than $30,000 in Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. This year, we are expanding our lemonade stands throughout all of our markets to support the great work that ALSF is doing."

ALSF was founded by Alex Scott (January 18, 1996-August 1, 2004), who passed away from cancer when she was only eight years old. During the final four years of her life, Alex and her family held annual lemonade stand fundraisers in their front yard to benefit children's cancer research. Today, ALSF continues Alex's legacy to raise money through lemonade stands to fund critical research and support families impacted by childhood cancer.

"We are thrilled to have the support of S&T Bank in our battle against childhood cancer," said Liz Scott, Alex's mother and co-executive director of ALSF. "We are thankful for the commitment and contributions from S&T Bank and its customers, which all help make my daughter's wish of finding a cure closer to coming true."

About S&T Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank and as one of America's Best Banks in 2024. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF)

ALSF emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of four-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighiting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of eight, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

SOURCE S&T Bank