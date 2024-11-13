S&T BANK EARNS DISTINCTION AS 2024 AMERICAN BANKER BEST BANK TO WORK FOR

INDIANA, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA), is proud to be recognized as a 2024 American Banker Best Bank to Work For. S&T Bank's people-forward purpose is reflected in this award that recognizes banks that do an exceptional job of providing employees with competitive benefits and a welcoming environment.

To be considered one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2024, a bank must demonstrate great employee benefits, a positive work environment and a high level of employee satisfaction, assessed through a management questionnaire regarding policies and an in-depth employee survey conducted by the Best Companies Group. Banks must also have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. to be eligible.

Chief Human Resources Officer, Susie Nicholson, shared, "We are delighted that S&T has been named a 2024 Best Bank to Work For. This is the first time we have received this award, and it is meaningful knowing our team members gave us their vote of confidence that S&T is a top-tier employer."

"We thank our employees for their willingness to share their experiences as members of our team who live out our people-forward purpose," stated Chris McComish, Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition from American Banker validates that our focused efforts to create a great place to work are resonating with our valued employees."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

SOURCE S&T Bank