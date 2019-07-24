S&T Bank Hires Dana Wysinger As Chief Marketing Officer

"S&T Bank is charting a course for growth by making strategic investments in our talent and technology to provide best in class solutions and services to our communities and businesses that we serve. Prioritizing the customers' needs and exceeding their expectations is paramount to our continuous growth strategy," said Todd D. Brice, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "We are excited to welcome Dana to our team and believe her diverse experience in marketing, data and analytics, and digital technology will play an integral role in transforming our business."

Prior to joining S&T Bank, Dana held several senior executive positions at Fortune 100 & 500 companies including Target Financial Services, Wells Fargo, and SunTrust Bank. She directed strategic planning, marketing, and product management and development. Her responsibilities included driving consumer and business banking deposits, credit and lending acquisition, and retention efforts. She served in other marketing leadership roles with treasury and payments solutions, small business, and private wealth management. Dana specializes in creating product solutions that meet client's needs, implementing financial technologies to improve the client experience, and development of digital strategies and sales effectiveness that deliver significant business results.

"Dana is a customer-centric focused marketer who leverages data and client insights delivering an unparalleled client experience at every touch point of the customer lifecycle," said Becky Stapleton, chief banking officer of S&T Bank. In her new role as chief marketing officer, Dana will be spearheading all marketing, brand and demand generation, digital strategy, and product management. Dana will work closely alongside S&T Bank's market presidents and lines of business to develop and execute market-based strategies to enhance the customer experience across all distribution channel platforms.

"S&T Bank is a relationship bank that excels in serving customers, the community, employees, and its shareholders," said Dana Wysinger. "I look forward to bringing a solid 25-year track record delivering business growth through results-driven and customer-first marketing initiatives."

Dana graduated with a bachelor's degree in mass communication from the University of California, Berkeley and received executive education in advanced strategies in digital marketing and analytics from Wharton Business School and organizational leadership from Harvard Business School. Outside of work, Dana actively participates in numerous professional and charitable organizations including Junior Achievement, United Way, and United States Chamber of Commerce.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank and a 2018 Best-in-State Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

