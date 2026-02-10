S&T BANK NAMED A FORBES AMERICA'S BEST BANK FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

INDIANA, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA), proudly announces that it has been named to the Forbes America's Best Banks list for the third consecutive year, reinforcing the Bank's consistent performance among the nation's largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts.

"Being recognized by Forbes for the third consecutive year is a meaningful validation of the consistency and discipline behind our strategy and reflects the commitment and dedication of our employees," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "Our people-forward purpose continues to guide how we serve our customers, support our communities and deliver strong results for our shareholders."

Forbes' 17th annual list of America's Best Banks ranks the 100 strongest by 11 metrics measuring growth, credit quality and profitability for the 12 months ending September 30, 2025, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through January 23, 2026. The rankings are independently compiled by Forbes using data provided by S&P Global Intelligence.

S&T Bank ranks 36 on the list and is the highest-ranked bank headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bank