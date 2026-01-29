S&T BANK TO OPEN NEW PITTSBURGH BRANCH AND EXPANDED OFFICE LOCATION

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA ), announces plans to open a new full-service branch and expanded Pittsburgh office location at One North Shore Center at 12 Federal Street, growing the Bank's Pittsburgh area presence and strengthening its long-term commitment to serving customers, businesses and communities across the region. S&T will continue to maintain its corporate headquarters in Indiana, Pa., which remains central to the Bank's operations, culture and strategic direction.

The space at One North Shore Center, which is adjacent to the Roberto Clemente Bridge, will include both a branch offering a full suite of banking services and an expanded office space for area employees, replacing the Bank's previous location at 358 North Shore Drive, which does not include a branch and offers limited office space.

In partnership with Elmhurst, a 52-year-old Pittsburgh-based real estate firm, One North Shore is being strategically renovated into a Class A office property with an all new main lobby, common corridors, as well as modern amenities including a shared tenant lounge, wet bar and conference/training room that are designed to support an exceptional customer and employee experience. S&T's new branch and Class A office space will increase access to in-person banking services and provide additional space for S&T's team members.

"This expansion reflects our continued focus on growth and delivering on our people-forward banking purpose," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "We are excited to partner with Elmhurst to create a welcoming environment that allows us to more effectively serve our customers and community and provide an elevated workplace for our colleagues."

Office Space and Amenities

The One North Shore Center space was selected due to its prime North Shore location and will span approximately 28,000 square feet. S&T's new offices will feature upgraded meeting areas and modern training space. Amenities will include technology-enabled conference rooms, wellness features, close proximity to public transit and flexible workspaces that are designed to create an environment that supports optimal customer and employee engagement.

"We are pleased to welcome S&T Bank to One North Shore," said Bill Hunt, President and CEO of Elmhurst. "Through our partnership, we are proud to build and manage this modern, Class A office space that fosters connection and growth, for both the Bank and the community it serves. S&T's enhanced presence at One North Shore will contribute to the continued vitality of the North Shore and bring valuable financial services to the City of Pittsburgh."

The new Pittsburgh office will launch with an initial workforce, occupying a larger space designed to accommodate future growth across all departments for area employees over time. The Bank expects the office to support local economic development through jobs, partnerships with community organizations and personalized financial solutions for businesses and individuals.

Details related to office and branch openings, employment opportunities and local and community engagement initiatives will be shared at a later date.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Elmhurst

Elmhurst is a Pittsburgh-rooted real estate investment and development firm with a 52-year track record of building value across office, industrial, hospitality, multifamily, and mixed-use assets. As part of a family legacy of over 135 years of investing in Pittsburgh, Elmhurst blends disciplined execution with human-centered values, earning trust through quiet strength and transparency. Today, Elmhurst acts as a connector — bringing together people, capital, and opportunity to create outcomes that last. With institutional standards and local credibility, Elmhurst stands apart as a confident long-term partner.

