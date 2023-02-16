S&T BANK NAMED ON THE FORBES AMERICA'S BEST MID-SIZE EMPLOYERS LIST

INDIANA, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank (NASDAQ: STBA) has been named on the Forbes list of America's Best Mid-Size Employers 2023. The awards list was announced on February 15, 2023 and can be currently viewed on the Forbes website.

"At S&T, we are building a people-forward bank, for our customers, communities and especially for our employees," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We are extremely honored to receive this award and be recognized for our commitment to making S&T a great place to work."

Forbes America's Best Mid-Size Employers 2023 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

"Providing our employees a best-in-class workplace is at S&T's core," commented Susie Nicholson, chief human resources officer. "In 2022, we instituted competitive salary adjustments, implemented paid paternity leave, continuted to offer Health Savings Account (HSA) contributions and provided enhancements to our numerous employee training and development programs. We are looking forward to many more employee-focused initiatives in 2023."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bank