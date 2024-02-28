St. Charles County Ambulance District Adopts New ePCR, EMS Billing System

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC. is pleased to announce St. Charles County Ambulance District (SCCAD) has joined its growing client community. As the largest ambulance district in Missouri, SCCAD serves a population of over 410,000, spanning an area of 592 square miles throughout St. Charles County.

Established in 1975, SCCAD handles more than 50,000 calls per year and employs roughly 300 personnel, offering not only 911 responses but also inter-facility transfers, critical care and community safety initiatives. SCCAD also sets the gold standard for Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH), with a team of specialized paramedics overseeing hospital readmission avoidance, short term surveillance, high-utilizer navigation, substance use disorder, behavioral health, chronic disease management and vaccinations.

In their search for a next-generation Electronic Patient Care Reporting (ePCR) vendor, SCCAD prioritized configurability, robust validation rules, offline functionality, back-end reporting and the ability to run clinical reports. Most importantly, they sought a partner who could offer innovative solutions and world-class support for future needs.

SCCAD's specific needs called for a robust ePCR solution, customizable report interfaces, rigorous validation rules to ensure accurate data collection, and sophisticated back-end reporting capabilities, all of which were easily met by the ImageTrend software. The County will also benefit from ImageTrend's collaborative network, where peers share best practices and participate with a community of user groups and the company's annual Connect Conference.

"SCCAD is enthusiastic to implement this multi-faceted software solution that will enable us to navigate the evolving world of mobile healthcare," said John Yeast, Director of Technology, SCCAD.

"We are thrilled SCCAD has chosen us as their provider and now joins our client community," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. "We look forward to providing them with innovative solutions and world-class service to meet their unique needs and help them continue their crucial work in serving the St. Charles County community."

SCCAD will deploy the ImageTrend Elite™ ePCR and ImageTrend Billing Bridge® software to help achieve its goal in its service to the community and district operations. For more information about ImageTrend and its public health and safety solutions, visit www.ImageTrend.com.

About ImageTrend, LLC. www.imagetrend.com

ImageTrend, LLC. empowers everyday heroes to transform delivery of care to foster safer and healthier communities. Scalable software solutions, data analytics and world-class services for diverse sectors, including EMS, fire, hospitals, community paramedicine (CP), critical care and preparedness, enable fully integrated patient-centric healthcare and public safety. Our commitment to data insights, innovation, client satisfaction and tailored implementation is unparalleled. ImageTrend is headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC