ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING ON $236 MILLION FUND IV

St. Cloud Capital

11 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital, LLC, a Los Angeles based private investment firm, is pleased to announce the final closing of its fourth fund, St. Cloud Capital Partners IV SBIC, LP ("Fund IV") with total capital commitments of $236 million including leverage from the Small Business Administration. Since its inception in 2001, St. Cloud Capital has managed over $700 million in total capital across its four funds.

Fund IV will continue executing the same investment strategy as St. Cloud Capital's predecessor funds, providing debt and equity growth capital to lower middle market companies in the U.S. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million$20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and minority equity.

Fund IV is St. Cloud's third SBIC fund. St. Cloud will continue to invest in underserved communities and will strive to make a positive community impact by addressing the wealth gap.

"We appreciate the strong support from our broad group of institutional investors and are grateful for the confidence they have in our team," stated Kacy Rozelle, co-founder and Managing Partner of St. Cloud.

Ben Hom, Managing Partner of St. Cloud, added, "With the closing of Fund IV, St. Cloud Capital continues to be well positioned as both a capital and strategic partner to strong management teams in the execution of their growth plans. We are a relationship driven firm and strive to be the capital provider of choice for growing successful businesses that fall 'below the radar' of larger private equity firms, direct lenders, and the broader capital markets."

St. Cloud has already made three investments in Fund IV in Sentinel Offender Services, LLC, Clear Sight Partners, LLC, and Atomica Corp.

Hogan Lovells US LLP served as legal counsel for St. Cloud Capital, LLC.

About St. Cloud Capital
St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million$20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and minority equity. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit www.stcloudcapital.com

CONTACT US:

10866 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Phone: 310.475.2700
Fax: 310.475.0550

www.stcloudcapital.com

Benjamin Hom
Managing Partner
[email protected]

Kacy Rozelle
Managing Partner
[email protected]

Robert Lautz
Managing Partner
[email protected]

Matt Smith
Managing Director
[email protected]

Sheila Emami
Vice President
[email protected]

Chris Collar
Associate
[email protected]

Francisco Flores
Analyst
[email protected]

Cordell Gee
Controller
[email protected]

SOURCE St. Cloud Capital

