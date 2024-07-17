ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN BLUFOX MOBILE, LLC

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce a recent investment in Blufox Mobile, LLC, a leading retailer of Comcast Corporation's Xfinity products and services, operating over 100 locations across the eastern United States. St. Cloud invested alongside other lenders to refinance existing debt and provide growth capital to support Blufox's expansion efforts. This is an investment out of St. Cloud's fourth fund, which has committed capital of $236 million.

"We are pleased to collaborate with St. Cloud to add to our operating footprint," said Chetan Krishna, CEO of Blufox Mobile, LLC. "This investment provides the flexible capital needed to open new locations and expand our service offerings."

Ben Hom, Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are proud to support Chetan and his talented team at Blufox Mobile. We look forward to partnering with the Blufox team on their next stage of growth."

This investment underscores St. Cloud Capital's commitment to partnering with proven entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. St. Cloud Capital looks forward to the continued success of Blufox Mobile as it strengthens its market position.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to strong emerging managers, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit: www.stcloudcapital.com

