St. Cloud Capital Announces Growth Capital Investment In Morrow Sodali

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce an investment in New York-based Morrow Sodali Global, LLC (the "Company"). It is an investment out of St. Cloud's third fund, which has committed capital of $250 million.

The Company is a leading provider of strategic advisory and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. Morrow Sodali provides corporate boards and executives with strategic advice and services relating to corporate governance, shareholder and bondholder communication and engagement, capital markets intelligence, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions. From headquarters in New York, and offices and partners in major capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, ETFs, stock exchanges and membership associations.

Alvise Recchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is excited to partner with St. Cloud to continue the Company's growth. "St. Cloud's investment further strengthens our balance sheet and will provide the resources for strategic opportunities we are considering as part of our growth strategy."

St. Cloud Capital Managing Partner Robert Lautz commented, "We believe the Company's extensive breadth of service offerings has allowed it to outpace others. We look forward to working with Alvise and the entire management team to continue expanding the business."

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million – $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud's investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit https://www.stcloudcapital.com

