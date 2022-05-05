ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FROM TPG GROWTH IN MORROW SODALI

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital Partners is pleased to announce that TPG Growth has acquired a majority stake in its portfolio company, Morrow Sodali, the leading global shareholder engagement and governance advisory firm. TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity platform of global asset management firm TPG.

As part of the transaction, St. Cloud continues to hold a minority ownership position in Morrow Sodali. Since St. Cloud's investment in 2020, Morrow Sodali has substantially increased revenue, profitability and market share. Morrow Sodali has also made several add-on acquisitions to its platform to expand its breadth and depth in shareholder advisory services.

Robert Lautz, St. Cloud Capital Managing Partner commented, "We are excited by the opportunity to partner with TPG Growth. With their knowledge and experience, they will be an invaluable resource to continue the accelerated growth of Morrow Sodali as the leading global shareholder and ESG services provider."

Alvise Recchi, Chief Executive Officer of Morrow Sodali said, "It has been very important to have St. Cloud as an investor that has helped us double our top line in the last two years and broaden our network. We are very excited to become a TPG portfolio company that will allow us to further enhance our market leadership position. I am very grateful of the support St. Cloud has provided."

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million – $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud's investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit https://www.stcloudcapital.com

