St. Cloud Capital Announces Investment in LashCo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce an investment in Dallas-based Lash OpCo, LLC ("LashCo"), a leading platform of branded beauty products focused on the eye, selling both direct-to-consumer on its website and wholesale through prestige beauty retailers worldwide. It is an investment out of St. Cloud's third fund, which has committed capital of $250 million.

St. Cloud Capital supported an add-on acquisition by the sponsor, Gauge Capital. Proceeds were also used to refinance existing debt.

James Jackson, Partner of Gauge Capital commented, "We are thrilled to continue to grow our partnership with LashCo and look forward to building its global presence."

"We have been impressed by LashCo's brand presence and success to date. We are excited to partner with the management team and Gauge Capital in LashCo's next phase of growth." stated Ben Hom, Managing Partner of St. Cloud Capital.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million – $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud's investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit https://www.stcloudcapital.com

