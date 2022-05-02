ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES ITS 75TH INVESTMENT SINCE ITS INCEPTION

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce its 75th investment since its inception with a growth capital investment in Sentinel Offender Services, LLC ("Sentinel"), a portfolio company of Bison Capital Asset Management, LLC. Use of proceeds supported the acquisition of Omnilink Systems, Inc. ("Omnilink"), a division of Sierra Wireless and provider of the industry leading OM500 GPS electronic monitoring solution.

As an industry leader of Electronic Monitoring systems, Omnilink's addition to the Sentinel portfolio solidifies a relationship that has existed for more than a decade. Omnilink creates a unique opportunity to integrate best-in-class GPS technology with the full continuum of Sentinel's products, software, and services to deliver an unmatched customer experience. Together, Sentinel is positioned to transform the electronic monitoring industry by focusing on delivering advanced technologies through Sentinel's DNA software platform to government and channel partners.

The acquisition of Omnilink represents a significant step forward in Sentinel's strategy to expand within the electronic monitoring market. "We are excited about the future of Sentinel with the addition of Omnilink," said Tom Flies, CEO of Sentinel. "Sentinel is well positioned for continued growth and execution of our planned technology advancements."

"We are excited to partner with Bison Capital and the management team at Sentinel. Together we will guide the next phase of growth which will increase Sentinel's impact on our community by expanding its technology and services offering that assist correctional agencies and courts in monitoring low risk offenders and facilitating proactive rehabilitation," stated Ben Hom, Managing Partner of St. Cloud Capital.

For more information about Sentinel please visit: https://www.sentineladvantage.com/.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million – $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud's investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit http://www.stcloudcapital.com

Media Contact: Matt Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE St. Cloud Capital