St. Cloud State University and Veeva Partner to Deliver Real-World Clinical Technology Experience to Medtech Students

University incorporating Veeva Vault eTMF into Applied Clinical Research Program

ST. CLOUD, Minn. and PLEASANTON, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud State University (SCSU) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a partnership to enable medtech clinical research students with hands-on technology training. SCSU will integrate Veeva Vault eTMF into its graduate curriculum for the Applied Clinical Research Program located in Plymouth, MN starting in the Fall 2023 semester.

"Partnering with Veeva will enrich our curriculum and provide students with an applied understanding of industry-leading technology," said Will Collis-Prather, assistant professor and director, Applied Clinical Research Program at St. Cloud State University. "Students' familiarity with a modern digital clinical operations application improves their job readiness so they can quickly deliver value to current or future employers."

Students in SCSU's Applied Clinical Research Program are either medtech industry professionals looking to grow their careers or experienced individuals seeking to enter the clinical research profession. With access to advanced clinical applications, they will learn how to manage a digital trial master file (TMF), perform audits to ensure inspection readiness, measure process completion cycle times, and use metrics to assess the health of a study.

"We're excited to advance the medtech community of professionals, academics, and students who are passionate about moving the industry forward," said Seth Goldenberg, Ph.D., vice president, Veeva MedTech. "Students at St. Cloud State University represent the next generation of all-digital execution, and we welcome the opportunity to support their training and education with Veeva Vault eTMF."

More than 450 biopharma and medtech companies use Vault eTMF to manage and automate trial processes and improve information exchange across stakeholders. See a demo for more on Vault eTMF for medtech.

Additional Information
For more on St. Cloud State University's Applied Clinical Research Program, visit: stcloudstate.edu/graduate/applied-clinical-research.
For more on Veeva MedTech, visit: veeva.com/medtech 
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

