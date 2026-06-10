St. Croix Hospice Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care 2026

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice today announced it has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care for 2026 by Newsweek and Plant‑A Insights Group. The recognition highlights organizations that prioritize employee well-being, strong leadership, fair compensation and work-life balance. Selections are based on an evaluation of publicly available data and a confidential nationwide employee survey.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it is rooted in employee feedback," said Heath Bartness, Founder and CEO at St. Croix Hospice. "We've worked intentionally to build a workplace where people feel supported, challenged and connected to a shared purpose. While we're proud of this recognition, we know what matters most is continuing to improve every day for our teams and the people we serve."

St. Croix Hospice emphasizes that its people-first culture is central to its ability to attract and retain high-quality caregivers, directly supporting the delivery of consistent, reliable and patient-centered hospice care. The organization remains focused on providing exceptional care and support to patients and their families while fostering an environment where employees feel valued and supported.

America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care 2026

"Faced with severe post-pandemic staffing shortages and systemic burnout, the health care industry must fundamentally rethink how it supports its frontline workers. Newsweek's ranking offers a rigorous evaluation of the hospitals and care networks that are actively prioritizing provider well-being and psychological safety. By honoring institutions that champion sustainable workloads and supportive leadership, we are defining the gold standard for workplaces where care providers can truly thrive." said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-In-Chief.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers by providing compassionate care when it's needed most. We deliver exceptional hospice services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. Our expert care teams live in the communities they serve, with more than 90 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response times and same-day admissions — including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Kimberly Compton

[email protected]

952-484-2312

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice