St. George Welcomes Purchase Green Artificial Grass with New Store Launch

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, a recognized leader in premium synthetic turf manufacturing and a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG), is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Southern Utah. The opening of Purchase Green St. George represents another significant milestone for the company, extending its reach and bringing top-quality artificial grass solutions and exceptional customer service to the residents, contractors, and businesses of southern Utah. The new store will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Purchase Green St. George is led and operated by Omar and Jenny Acevedo. Together these two entrepreneurs have 15 years of combined local experience working as professional installers, making them experts within the industry. By capitalizing on their combined experiences, the two are proud to announce that their store will offer exclusive training and installation courses that will provide additional confidence to all contractors and DIY installers.

"We look forward to fulfilling your needs with our services and products but more importantly, sharing the knowledge and experience we have acquired to help everyone fulfill their project with confidence and support time after time," said the Acevedo's.

Visitors to the Purchase Green St. George can look forward to a warm and inviting environment where a team of experts is ready to provide tailored assistance. The newly opened St. George store extends an invitation to everyone interested in discovering cutting-edge advancements in artificial grass technology. Whether their objective is to establish a green and water-conscious residential lawn, craft a welcoming space for pets, or elevate the visual appeal of commercial areas, Purchase Green's range of synthetic grass products provides a perfect solution for their needs.

Purchase Green stands as a prominent provider of top-tier artificial grass solutions, deeply committed to reshaping landscapes with inventive and environmentally conscious approaches. Proudly affiliated with The Recreational Group (RG), Purchase Green caters to a nationwide clientele encompassing residential, commercial, and recreational sectors, presenting them with an array of attractive and sustainable artificial grass alternatives. Spanning from vibrant lawns to sports arenas and pet-friendly landscapes, Purchase Green's comprehensive product selection is tailored to meet a wide multitude of needs. For comprehensive details regarding Purchase Green's extensive product offerings, store locations, and franchise prospects, visit purchasegreen.com.

