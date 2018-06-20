St. HOPE Accelerates Mission to Support Sacramento Youth

Founded by former NBA All-Star and Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson in 1989, St. HOPE began as a single, portable classroom that served as an afterschool program for Sacramento High School students. Today, it serves 1,800 students through five charter schools and manages residential properties as well as an Art and Cultural Center that includes a cafe, bookstore, barbershop, art gallery and 200-seat theater. The charter school network focuses on students from urban communities and aims to graduate self-motivated, industrious and critical-thinking leaders who are committed to serving others, passionate about lifelong learning and prepared to earn a degree from a four-year college.

"As we found success with the schools, the organization realized that we had an opportunity to do more in the community," said Julian Love, chief financial officer, St. HOPE Community Development. "That meant we needed a system that could better track and manage finances. SuiteSuccess fit exactly what we needed."

With the preconfigured roles, dashboards and nonprofit industry best practices within SuiteSuccess, St. HOPE has been able to shorten payroll processes by 87 percent, digitize and gain greater control over purchasing processes, and achieve real-time visibility into its financial performance. As a result, St. HOPE has been able to manage the increasing business complexity presented by its growth and expanding scope. St. HOPE selected NetSuite SuiteSuccess for Nonprofits in March 2017 and went live with a full-fledged Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in less than three months.

"NetSuite has a proud history of helping organizations in the nonprofit sector," said David Geilhufe, Senior Director, Social Impact and Nonprofit, Oracle NetSuite. "With SuiteSuccess, we're able to help thriving organizations like St. HOPE to quickly and easily manage critical business functions so they can focus on their mission and on helping the community."

St. HOPE began in 1989 in a portable classroom at Sacramento High School as an after-school program named St. HOPE Academy. Founded by NBA All-Star and Oak Park native Kevin Johnson, St. HOPE is a nonprofit community development corporation whose mission is to revitalize the Oak Park community through public education, and economic development.

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 organizations and subsidiaries in 199 countries and territories.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

