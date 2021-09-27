St. Louis Cardinals Manager Opens First Stretch Zone Studio In Missouri

"Chesterfield is an untapped market and the perfect location for Stretch Zone," says Mike Shildt. "It is an amazing sports town, with the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City SC and the best fans. Introducing this concept that I believe in, to athletes and fans alike, is really exciting for us and a great way to give back to the community."

Adds Mrs. Shildt, "Chesterfield is a Midwestern town with lots of activity, from golf courses and country clubs that appeal to an older crowd and colleges that serve younger generations, so it was important that we introduce a company that connects with individuals of all backgrounds and athletic abilities."

Stretch Zone, creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, grows to 136 locations nationwide with the unveiling of the Chesterfield studio. In response to the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone continues to expand its footprint in the U.S. and is poised to open its 200th location by 2022.

"As Stretch Zone continues to expand its physical footprint at an unprecedented rate, we are afforded the opportunity to collaborate and innovate with the most passionate entrepreneurs," says Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "The opening of the Chesterfield studio, together with Michelle and Mike, allows us to share practitioner-assisted stretching with new clientele. I know Mike is used to wearing Cardinal red, and now we look forward to seeing him in Stretch Zone blue!"

A pioneer in the health and wellness industry, Stretch Zone uses a proprietary strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for truly effective stretching. A truly unique experience, each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual regardless of age or athletic ability.

Stretch Zone Chesterfield is located at 1656 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone studios are following local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

Founded in 2004, Stretch Zone provides clients with Flex-ability for Life®. Stretch Zone pioneered the practitioner-assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve client health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many individuals seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. With the most studios available, Stretch Zone continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

