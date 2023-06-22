St. Louis Post-Dispatch Names CARFAX A 2023 Top Workplace

News provided by

CARFAX

22 Jun, 2023, 10:06 ET

Team CARFAX Earns Award for 2nd Straight Year

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is a Top Workplace in Missouri for the second consecutive year, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The award, based entirely on employee feedback, is earned by companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

"Our employees are energized by knowing they're accomplishing the CARFAX mission every day – providing trusted information that helps millions of people shop, buy, service and sell used cars with more confidence," said Bill Eager, CARFAX CEO.

Continue Reading

Brian D. is one of those people. He relates how CARFAX saved him big-time on a truck purchase: "I had to buy a truck for my daughter, found a good-looking truck, and went to test-drive it.  The deal was good, the truck looked nice, the seller was friendly, so all was well, right?" Not quite, Brian discovered. "Well, even though it was advertised as having a clean title (which it had), the CARFAX Vehicle History Report showed that it had been totaled in Texas just 6 months before. Without CARFAX, I would have paid retail money for a truck that had over $15,000 in repairs. I did find a clean truck a few weeks later and its CARFAX showed a history of low mileage and that it had been well-maintained."

It's stories like Brian's that motivate the CARFAX team, including Jay Smith, a longtime employee in the Columbia office. "I've had awesome opportunities that have challenged me and given me a reason to continue to grow professionally here at CARFAX. Not only from the people I've worked with, but also the work itself. Helping millions of people every day comes with unique challenges and getting to be part of the team that helps solve them has been very rewarding. It comes down to: The people, the mission, the growth."

CARFAX is known for a unique culture that emphasizes teamwork, transparency, and making work fun. The mission-driven, high-energy workforce known as "Team CARFAX" also enjoys a strong work-life balance. As part of that balance, CARFAX is again enjoying four-day summer work weeks in 2023.

CARFAX was founded in Columbia, Mo. in 1984. The company has more than 1,200 employees throughout the U.S. and in Canada, with offices in Centreville, Va., Columbia, Mo., and London, Ont. CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 31 billion vehicle records. Millions of consumers every year trust CARFAX to help them shop, buy, service, and sell used cars.

Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX

Also from this source

CARFAX: ALARMINGLY HIGH NUMBER OF CARS WITH URGENT RECALLS REMAIN UNREPAIRED IN U.S.

CARFAX: CAR SHOPPERS CAN SAVE BY BUYING USED CARS WITH MINOR DAMAGE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.