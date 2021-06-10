St. Paul Children's Services Named Foster Care Center of Excellence by Superior HealthPlan

TYLER, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has designated St. Paul Children's Services as a Foster Care Center of Excellence, the first clinic to receive the recognition in Tyler, Texas. St. Paul Children's Services earned the distinction for their quality program initiatives that support children and youth in foster care.

"St. Paul Children's Services is honored to be joining Superior HealthPlan's Foster Care Centers of Excellence program," said Dr. Valerie Smith, a pediatrician at St. Paul Children's Services. "We know children in foster care have complex histories often including trauma and are at increased risk for physical and behavioral health problems. We are committed to caring for children in foster care in a trauma-informed manner to address their unique needs and support their growth and development."

Launched in 2017, Superior's Center of Excellence initiative is designed to raise the level of care received by its foster care members in the STAR Health program. To qualify, providers must meet more than 60 criteria, including quality improvement initiatives, program processes, and staff requirements.

St. Paul Children's Services offers a unique combination of comprehensive services for children and their families, including pediatric medical, dental, and ophthalmologic care; counseling; case management; and food and clothing assistance. They also have a long history of working collaboratively with community partners to meet the needs of the East Texas community.

St. Paul Children's Services also partners with Superior to complete requirements through the STAR Health 3 in 30 program. This initiative helps caregivers and caseworkers get children and youth in foster care the care they need faster. It consists of a medical exam within three (3) days of entering conservatorship, a Texas Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS 2.0) Comprehensive (Child Welfare) Assessment within 30 days, and a Texas Health Steps medical exam within 30 days.

"Superior is proud to recognize high-performing providers as Foster Care Centers of Excellence," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "Children and youth in foster care need access to comprehensive healthcare and other support services, and our commitment to developing a network of these high-quality providers should help address these needs."

Superior now has nine Foster Care Centers of Excellence in Texas. St. Paul Children's Services joins the following clinics to receive the designation:

To learn more about the Foster Care Center of Excellence program, visit www.fostercaretx.com. To learn more about St. Paul Children's Services, visit www.stpaulchildren.org.

About St. Paul Children's Services

Founded in 1996, St. Paul Children's Services is a faith-based non-profit organization that provides pediatric medical, dental, and ophthalmologic care, counseling, case management, Your Texas Benefit enrollment assistance, food, and community education classes for the East Texas community. In 2020, their programs had over 24,900 encounters including serving 5,177 new clients. St. Paul Children's Services is also the founder of the Smith County Food Security Council, a multi-sector coalition dedicated to ending hunger in Smith County. More information about St. Paul Children's Services can be found at www.stpaulchildren.org.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

