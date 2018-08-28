St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Slated To Debut In Australia, Bringing Modern Glamour To Melbourne In 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announced the signing of The St. Regis Melbourne, marking the first hotel in Australia for the renowned luxury brand. Owned by Century Group Aus, this new-build hotel is slated to open in 2022 and will be located in the heart of Melbourne amidst distinct architecture and a dynamic arts scene.

The St. Regis Melbourne

"Melbourne's vibrant mix of world-class dining, art galleries and rich history makes it an ideal destination for the debut of the iconic St. Regis brand in Australia," said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "We are delighted to be working with Century Group Aus to open The St. Regis Melbourne and offer our guests impeccable service and exquisite experiences in Australia."

Located in the luxury mixed-use precinct Flinders Bank on the corner of Spencer and Flinders Streets, the new St. Regis Melbourne will serve as a landmark gateway to the city's bustling Central Business District. Guests will also be within walking distance of Collins Street, known for its historic Victorian architecture, prestigious boutiques and high-end retailers, as well as the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.







"We are honoured to be bringing this iconic brand to Australia," said Connie Wu, Executive Director of Century Group Aus. "From the outset, we knew we wanted to create a hotel for today's discerning and sophisticated traveller and the St. Regis brand's timeless, tasteful and luxurious offering is the perfect fit. We are confident this hotel will become an architectural benchmark in the region and the jewel in the crown at Flinders Bank."

The 33-storey Flinders Bank will house the St. Regis Melbourne across levels 2 to 11 and include 168 luxuriously appointed guestrooms and suites, all of which will offer sweeping views of the Yarra River or city skyline. With interiors created by world-leading interior design studio, Chada, and the building designed by Fender Katsalidis Architects, The St. Regis Melbourne will be an instant icon and stylish addition to the city's skyline. Refined food and beverage offerings will include a specialty restaurant in addition to a sophisticated Drawing Room space and the St. Regis Bar, which will serve up the local rendition of the brand's signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary. Guests will also be able to immerse themselves in unparalleled leisure facilities, such as a fitness and wellness center with a 25 metre indoor swimming pool and an exceptional Iridium Spa and beauty salon. Guests of The St. Regis Melbourne will also experience the renowned hallmarks of the St. Regis brand, including the legendary St. Regis Butler Service that personalises each stay according to guests' unique tastes and preferences. The hotel will also be an ideal setting for exclusive corporate gatherings, special events and weddings.

"This signing is an indication of the investment community's confidence in the Australian hotel market, where we are seeing a growing demand for premium lodgings," said Richard Crawford, Senior Director, Hotel Development, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific at Marriott International. "The St. Regis Melbourne will be an outstanding addition to our strong and growing footprint in the region, where we are on track to boast the largest portfolio of upper upscale and luxury hotels and resorts, with two-thirds of the new supply pipeline."

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's fastest growing luxury hospitality brands, more than doubling its footprint in recent years. There are currently more than 40 St. Regis branded hotels open worldwide and for more information please visit www.stregis.com.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at over 40 luxury hotels and resorts at the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer.

About Marriott International, Inc.



Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ : MAR ) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

