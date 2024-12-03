St. Thomas University Partners with Venture Mentoring Team to Empower Student Entrepreneurs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Venture Mentoring Team (VMT) to enhance entrepreneurial education and provide comprehensive mentoring support to aspiring student innovators. This collaboration aims to foster a vibrant startup culture within the university community, empowering students to launch and grow successful ventures.

St. Thomas University students study at the university's Miami Gardens, Florida campus. STU is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Venture Mentoring Team to enhance entrepreneurial education and provide comprehensive mentoring support to aspiring student innovators. Photo credit: STU.

Through this partnership, students at STU will have access to VMT's robust network of seasoned entrepreneurs, business professionals, and industry experts. VMT's unique mentoring model pairs students with teams of experienced, trained, and certified mentors who offer guidance in areas such as business strategy, fundraising, marketing, and leadership.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Venture Mentoring Team," said David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "At STU, we believe in equipping our students with not just classroom knowledge but also practical, hands-on experience. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to develop ethical leaders and change-makers for the future."

As part of the collaboration, STU students will participate in mentorship workshops, business plan competitions, and networking events, gaining real-world insights into launching and managing startups. The Venture Mentoring Team will also offer resources tailored to meet the needs of early-stage entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the complexities of the business landscape.

"We are excited to extend our mentoring program to the dynamic student body at St. Thomas University," said Bob Nelson, Co-Founder and CEO of the Venture Mentoring Team. "By working together, we aim to create a supportive environment where students can experiment with new ideas, develop entrepreneurial skills, and ultimately contribute to the growth of Miami's innovation ecosystem."

This partnership reflects St. Thomas University's commitment to promoting social mobility and creating career opportunities for its students, reinforcing the Miami area's reputation as a growing hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. STU boasts online and in-person undergraduate and graduate programs in business and entrepreneurship. For more information, please contact David Edwards, Dean of the Gus Machado College of Business at [email protected].

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and helping them become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is a Miami Archdiocesan university, the only archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. Since President David A. Armstrong, J.D., took office in 2018, the university has set enrollment records annually, growing to 6,500 undergraduate, graduate, and dual enrollment students. The university's College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Nursing, Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences offer 61 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus. STU is currently leading a multi-year effort to make $123 million in improvements, its biggest expansion since its 1961 founding, including adding 400,000 square feet of new facilities, from a residence hall to athletic fields, a new business school, and other projects.

About Venture Mentoring Team

The Venture Mentoring Team (VMT) is a nonprofit organization with over 275 vetted, trained and VMT Certified Mentors that provide mentoring services to entrepreneurs world-wide. The VMT offers guidance and support in partnership with university, NGO and corporate accelerator programs to startups and small businesses looking to develop and grow their business ideas.

