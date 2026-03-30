Stability Over Salary: 67% of New Graduates Would Take Lower Pay for Security

Economic uncertainty and rising AI concerns are reshaping priorities, pushing graduates toward security-first career decisions.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Class of 2026 prepares to enter the workforce, new survey data from Monster® shows graduates adopting a pragmatic approach to their careers, prioritizing stability over status in an uncertain job market.

According to Monster's 2026 State of the Graduate Report, two-thirds of graduates (67%) say they would accept a lower-paying job if it offered greater long-term career security. While salary remains a top consideration when evaluating job offers (68%), job security (52%) now ranks above career growth opportunities (49%) among graduates' top priorities.

That shift reflects a broader adjustment in expectations. Nearly seven in 10 graduates (69%) say they are more willing to compromise on their ideal role than they were a year ago.

"Today's graduates are entering the workforce with ambition, but also realism," said Monster career expert Vicki Salemi. "Pay matters, but stability is increasingly shaping early career decisions. Many are weighing long-term security more heavily than rapid advancement."

Confidence in landing a job remains relatively high, but not universal. While 79% say they are confident they will receive a job offer within three months of graduation (down from 83% in 2025), more than 1 in 5 (22%) are not confident they'll secure an offer in that timeframe. Expectations around job search timelines also reflect caution: 35% anticipate their search will take four months or longer.

At the same time, concern about structural factors shaping the workforce is rising. Nearly nine in 10 graduates (89%) worry AI could replace entry-level roles, up from 64% last year. Concern about the broader economy remains steady, with 76% saying they are worried about its impact on job prospects.

Key Findings

Stability matters: 67% would accept lower pay for long-term career security.

67% would accept lower pay for long-term career security. Pay leads, but stability outranks growth: Salary is a top consideration (68%), and job security (52%) ranks above career growth opportunities (49%).

Salary is a top consideration (68%), and job security (52%) ranks above career growth opportunities (49%). Expectations are shifting: 69% are more willing to compromise on their ideal role than they were a year ago.

69% are more willing to compromise on their ideal role than they were a year ago. Short-term tradeoffs are on the table: 75% say they would accept a job they expect to leave within a year if it provided immediate income.

75% say they would accept a job they expect to leave within a year if it provided immediate income. Job searches may take longer : 35% expect their job search to take four months or longer (20% expect 4–6 months; 15% expect more than six months)

: 35% expect their job search to take four months or longer (20% expect 4–6 months; 15% expect more than six months) AI concern is rising: 89% worry AI could replace entry-level roles, up from 64% in 2025.

89% worry AI could replace entry-level roles, up from 64% in 2025. Economic anxiety remains steady: 76% are concerned the economy will affect their job prospects.

Financial and Career Priorities

Economic uncertainty continues to shape graduate decision-making.

While salary remains a key factor, stability is clearly influencing choices. Two-thirds (67%) say they would accept a lower-paying role if it offered greater long-term security.

At the same time, many are prioritizing immediate financial footing. Three in four graduates (75%) say they would accept a job they expected to leave within a year if it provided income.

The most important considerations when evaluating a job offer include:

Salary — 68%

Job security — 52%

Work-life balance — 52%

Career growth opportunities — 49%

Benefits (health insurance, PTO, etc.) — 48%

Remote or flexible work options — 32%

Company values — 17%

A More Pragmatic Outlook

Graduates are also demonstrating increased flexibility in how they approach early career decisions. Nearly seven in 10 (69%) say they are more willing to compromise on their ideal role than they were a year ago. Additionally, three in four (75%) say they would accept a job they expected to leave within a year if it provided immediate income.

Together, these responses point to a generation balancing ambition with practicality as they navigate a changing workforce landscape.

The Bottom Line

Compared to last year, graduates remain optimistic about their prospects but are adjusting expectations in response to economic and technological realities. Stability is becoming a defining priority. Many are willing to trade pay or ideal-fit roles for long-term security, even as concerns about AI's impact on entry-level opportunities continue to grow. These signals suggest a workforce entering the market focused not just on getting hired, but on building sustainable careers.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Pollfish on February 17, 2026 among more than 1,000 U.S.-based recent and impending college graduates. Respondents answered a series of multiple-choice questions exploring job market outlook, job search expectations, AI readiness and concerns, and early-career priorities. The sample included graduates and students spanning the Classes of 2023 through 2027.

For more information, please view the full report at https://www.monster.com/career-advice/research/2026-state-of-the-graduate-report

About Monster

Monster® is a leading job search and online recruiting platform that helps people not just find jobs, but discover where they belong. For more than 30 years, Monster has been a trusted worldwide leader in connecting people and possibilities, empowering individuals to pursue opportunities while helping employers hire faster and with greater confidence. In addition to job search and career resources, Monster® also offers a free resume builder and free resume templates, making it a single destination to find a job and build a professional resume. Recognized on G2 as a category leader and featured by CNN, USA Today, CNBC, Inc., and Forbes, Monster continues to open new doors for people and businesses everywhere. Follow Monster on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Pinterest. Learn more at https://www.monster.com/.

SOURCE Monster