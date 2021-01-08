Stacey Abrams Joins the Legalweek(year) Virtual Series Keynote Line-Up

This year's opening keynote session, taking place on February 2, 2021 at 9:30am ET, will be a fireside chat with Stacey Abrams , author, serial entrepreneur, nonprofit CEO and trailblazing political leader. The discussion will be based on her professional journey and the evolution of the legal industry as well as conversations that will share Ms. Abram's unique perspective of the current political landscape and what can be expected for the rest of 2021.

"ALM is excited to welcome Stacey Abrams to the Legalweek(year) keynote line up as she sets the stage for the entire virtual series, which will be packed with top legal professionals from the most groundbreaking corporate legal departments, law firms and legal technology enterprises," said Mark Fried, Chief Financial Officer and President, Events at ALM Media.

Day Two's keynote speaker, Joshua Walker, author of "On Legal AI" and co-founder of CodeX, will discuss the future of legal services. Also joining Ms. Abrams and Mr. Walker on the Legalweek(year) speaker faculty will be legal experts including:

Rajan Gupta, Head of Global Legal Technology, Facebook, Andrew Amoranto, Senior Paralegal Manager, Litigation, Twitter, Sara Lockman, Senior Director, eDiscovery and Information Governance, Walmart, Dennis Garcia, Assistant General Counsel, Microsoft, John Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer, HaystackID, Vicki Peyton, Contracts Manager, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Vedika Mehera, Innovation Advisor, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, Deborah Solmor, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, TCS Education System, Richard Robinson, Director of Legal Operations & Litigation Support, Toyota, Stephanie Lamoureaux, Legal Operations Lead, Square, Linda Johnson, Lead eDiscovery & Information Protection Manager, GSK, Allison Stanton, Director & Associate General Counsel, eDiscovery and Information Governance, Facebook, Toby Stinson, Manager, Law Data & Applications, Chevron, Susan Cone Kilgore, Attorney Advisor, U.S. Department of the Army, Heather McClow, Legal Operations Manager, Lowe's Companies, Jennifer Hope Bernstein, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Dawson Horn, Associate General Counsel, AIG, Ameen Haddad, Assistant General Counsel, Technology, Intellectual Property & Cloud Computing, Oracle, Graham Rollins, Discovery Counsel, Capital One, Stacey Blaustein, Counsel, Corporate Litigation, IBM, Jenya Moshkovich, Assistant General Counsel, Genentech and many others.

ALM's Global Newsroom and ALM Intelligence analysts will also join the speaker line-up to offer attendees unique insights, driven by their deep engagement in the industry.

For more information, including the full agenda, speaker list and to register for the Legalweek(year) virtual series, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek21 and #Legalweekyear for updates.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia .

ALM Media Contact:

Abbegayle Morrow

[email protected]

SOURCE ALM

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

