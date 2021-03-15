Stacey Hoin Joins Guardian as Chief Human Resources Officer

Stacey joins Guardian from GE Capital, where she was Chief Human Resources Leader, responsible for developing and executing organizational and talent strategies and leading the company's global HR team. Among her accomplishments in recent years, Stacey led the organizational and cultural transformation of GE Capital as the company evolved from a broad-based leasing and lending organization to a focused financial services company serving the GE industrial businesses.

"Leading Human Resources at a values-driven company like Guardian is an exciting opportunity," said Hoin. "I look forward to being a catalyst for organizational and professional growth as we build on our collaborative, performance culture."

Stacey was with GE for more than 30 years and served in numerous leadership roles in both their Human Resources and Legal departments. She holds a JD from Georgetown University Law Center and a BA from St. Mary's College, and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club.

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

