StackGen's Generative Infrastructure from Code (IfC) Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AWS Lambda, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Customers Can Now Generate Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Files from Source Code to Standardize and Secure Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen today announced the availability of its generative Infrastructure from Code solution in AWS Marketplace. Designed to eliminate bottlenecks between developers, platform engineering, and security teams, StackGen auto-generates Infrastructure as Code (IaC) directly from application code, delivering efficiency, standardization, and compliance, without requiring any source code changes.

"Our goal with StackGen is to simplify cloud provisioning for developers and platform teams, especially for those utilizing AWS Lambda, Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS. By automating IaC generation from application code, we ensure consistency, security, and speed," said Asif Awan, co-founder and CPO of StackGen. "AWS customers will find that StackGen seamlessly integrates with their existing DevOps pipelines. This enables developers to focus on innovation and application development rather than on the intricacies of cloud resource provisioning."

StackGen's generative Infrastructure from Code solution transforms application code into IaC files needed for cloud resource provisioning, incorporating best design practices, security, and compliance requirements. StackGen automates the creation of IaC files, freeing developers from writing infrastructure code and allowing them to focus on their primary tasks. This is especially beneficial for those developers who are not infrastructure experts or prefer to avoid the complexities of infrastructure provisioning.

Key features of StackGen include:

Auto-Generated IaC: StackGen allows developers to auto-generate IaC that complies with an organization's provisioning checklist. Free up time to learn new tools, improve pipelines, and build a better relationship with development and security.

StackGen allows developers to auto-generate IaC that complies with an organization's provisioning checklist. Free up time to learn new tools, improve pipelines, and build a better relationship with development and security. Seamless Integration: Invoked when application changes are pushed, StackGen analyzes the application code and generates Terraform and/or Helm charts needed to provision cloud resources and deploy applications, leading to faster shipment of features and applications.

Invoked when application changes are pushed, StackGen analyzes the application code and generates Terraform and/or Helm charts needed to provision cloud resources and deploy applications, leading to faster shipment of features and applications. Standardized IaC: StackGen standardizes IaC by incorporating, design, security, and policy guardrails during the auto-generation process.

While deploying applications in the cloud simplifies many processes, tasks such as provisioning and configuring resources, managing access, defining event sources, and ensuring compliance with security policies can still be challenging. These tasks often cause deployment delays due to knowledge gaps and policy uncertainties. StackGen addresses these challenges by creating a deployment architecture visualization from the analyzed code and automating IaC generation. This ensures fast, secure, and compliant deployments from the start. AWS customers, in particular, will find StackGen beneficial as it seamlessly integrates with their existing cloud DevOps infrastructure, enhancing efficiency and reliability.

To learn more about StackGen, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-qoac3ubdzsiy2.

About StackGen

Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Sachin Aggarwal and Asif Awan, StackGen (formerly appCD) automatically generates Infrastructure from Code (IfC) based on application code with golden standards applied. Unlike manual Infrastructure as Code (IaC) creation or "golden templates" that quickly become outdated, StackGen generates IaC automatically from the application code, without requiring any code changes, and applies preset standards. StackGen provides seamless, full-stack infrastructure solutions that enhance the developer experience and enforce industry standards. Built for platform engineers and DevOps teams tasked with improving the developer experience and enforcing standards, StackGen reduces software development lifecycle (SDLC) bottlenecks, minimizes liabilities, and eliminates cognitive overload. StackGen is backed by notable venture capital firms Thomvest Ventures, WestWave Capital, FireBolt, and Secure Octane. For further information, please visit www.stackgen.com.

