Staff Appreciation Celebration Recognizes Frontline Workers Serving Seniors at Palm Bay Memory Care

Palm Bay Memory Care associates and their families were treated to a socially distanced, outdoor event featuring live music, games, door prizes, a visit from the ice cream truck, and pizza provided by the Professional Nurses Association. The evening of festivities allowed the team to relax and celebrate all they have accomplished despite the challenges of the past year.

"It is imperative to celebrate our associates and show our appreciation for their commitment to providing excellent care in a most difficult time," says James Brassard, Executive Director of Palm Bay Memory Care. "As we continue to prioritize our residents each and every day, we are thankful for these opportunities to recognize the people who make our community an exceptional place to call home."

Utilizing expert guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Agency for Health Care Administration, and the World Health Organization, the Palm Bay Memory Care team stays focused on their mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Staying connected with their leadership team at Watercrest Senior Living and connecting with experts across various levels of healthcare, Brassard remains confident that their team is taking all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of residents and team members during the nation's health crisis.

Palm Bay Memory Care is operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, a Great Place to Work®, certified organization for the past three consecutive years. Watercrest is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Palm Bay Memory Care is ideally located at 350 Malabar Road SW in Palm Bay, Fl. The all-memory care residence features 72 apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. For information, visit www.palmbaymemorycare.com or contact James Brassard at 321-574-6290.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

https://palmbaymemorycare.com

