Staffing Challenges Impacting Business Growth, Compliance and Patient Outcomes For In-Home Healthcare Providers

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of in-home healthcare providers shows staffing challenges are impacting business growth, compliance and patient outcomes, and financial incentives are seen as the best strategy to address them. Organizations surveyed are considering investment in many areas to help address staffing challenges, including financial incentives, technology solutions and more comprehensive onboarding.

Home Health Care News, the leading daily news publication serving the in-home care industry, today released the results of its first-ever staffing survey in collaboration with leading home healthcare technology solutions provider Axxess. The survey was designed to identify areas where staffing is most impacting in-home healthcare organizations, and to gain insights on the strategies they are pursuing to address them.

"We know from industry leaders that staffing remains the most pressing challenge to their operations, so we sought to find out which areas of business are impacted most, as well as some of the strategies being explored to address them," said Robert Holly, editor of Home Health Care News. "The survey showed that many areas of business are feeling the effects of this crisis, and organizations are considering a host of solutions — from financial incentives to technology solutions — to help alleviate their staffing pain points."

"Among the many benefits of in-home care is the personal and ongoing relationship that can be created between the caregiver and the patient or client to improve outcomes, so it's critical that everyone in our industry gets meaningful and timely information to help address staffing issues," noted John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "Our company is doing what we can to help providers meet staffing challenges with effective technology solutions, and we are very pleased that these survey results provide meaningful insights on effective strategies for the industry to consider moving forward."

Key takeaways include:

Staffing challenges impact business in many critical areas — While the obvious impact of staffing challenges is to an in-home care organization's bottom line in the form of costly turnover, agencies report they are also impacted in the areas of business growth, maintaining compliance, and delivering improved patient outcomes.

While the obvious impact of staffing challenges is to an in-home care organization's bottom line in the form of costly turnover, agencies report they are also impacted in the areas of business growth, maintaining compliance, and delivering improved patient outcomes. Financial incentives are seen as the best strategy to combat staffing challenges — Daily pay and financial incentives are seen as the best way to address the challenges operators are experiencing with respect to staffing.

Daily pay and financial incentives are seen as the best way to address the challenges operators are experiencing with respect to staffing. Agencies are considering investment in many areas to help address staffing challenges — While financial incentives are seen as the best mechanism for addressing ongoing staffing challenges, the industry is considering investment across many different categories from technology solutions to more comprehensive onboarding.

The full report, including detailed stats, can be found here: bit.ly/AxxessHHCNSurvey

The 2019 Home Health Care News Staffing Survey and Report results show the views of more than 570 industry participants polled on the in-home care staffing climate in 2019. The survey was conducted online in June 2019.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Home Health Care News

Home Health Care News (HHCN) is an independent source for breaking news and up-to-date information on the senior in-home care industry. HHCN's coverage spans the home care world specifically, from large, national service providers to independent care companies. Its news and perspective give industry professionals the information they need to make the best decisions in their day-to-day business operations. HHCN distributes industry news through its website, daily emails and a syndicated RSS feed. HHCN is owned and operated by Chicago-based Aging Media Network.

SOURCE Axxess

