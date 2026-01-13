Staffing Industry Analysts Names Tammi Heaton to 2026 Staffing 100 North America List

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that Co-CEO Tammi Heaton has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 Staffing 100 North America list. This marks her fifth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, which honors the most influential leaders in the workforce solutions industry.

For nearly 30 years, Heaton has been a driving force behind the company's growth and success through innovation, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to world-class service. Heaton continues to shape the company's direction and, in 2025, led transformative initiatives across multiple fronts. She championed the development of a National Partnerships strategy, a first for PrideStaff.

Under her leadership, PrideStaff accelerated its digital transformation, implementing automation and AI technologies that saved approximately 100,000 labor hours company-wide. Under the belief that technology enhances the experience rather than replaces it, concurrently, Heaton prioritized talent development alongside its continued digital transformation by expanding leadership and sales teams to support client demands and the organization's growth.

"As our clients' needs evolve, Tammi ensures PrideStaff evolves even faster," said Mike Aprile, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Her vision balances cutting-edge innovation with an unshakable commitment to quality, making her an essential leader not only for our company but also for the industry at large."

Beyond operations, Heaton pioneered initiatives that deepened PrideStaff's community impact. In 2025, PrideStaff's paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO), a program launched by Heaton, resulted in nearly 800 hours of service. Additionally, through the George & Melodie Rogers Foundation, she also supports organizations including the American Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Club of America, Valley Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Central California Food Bank, and the Fresno Mission, contributing to youth mentorship, hunger relief, and local programs.

In addition to her executive leadership, Heaton remains active throughout the staffing industry. She currently serves on PrideStaff's Board of Directors, is a founding member of ClearEdge Rising, and regularly speaks on panels held by major industry groups. Her long-standing influence was further recognized in 2025 by her 11th consecutive inclusion on SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list.

"Being named to the Staffing 100 is a tremendous honor," said Heaton. "Our people are the engine behind our innovation and our client success stories. I'm proud of the culture we're building—one that embraces change, elevates talent, and creates opportunities for growth at every level."

PrideStaff also earned industry-wide recognition in 2025, ranking #113 on SIA's list of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms and #46 on the Largest Industrial Staffing Firms list. For the 16th consecutive year, the company received ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Diamond Awards for Client and Talent satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation for consistent, high-quality service delivery.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

