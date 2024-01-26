Stage Front Announces Friendly Game Between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium

MADRID, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front and the Spanish National Team have unveiled the first match of their partnership. In a joint press conference at Ciudad del Fútbol, both entities announced a spectacular soccer showdown between global football powerhouses Spain and Colombia at the iconic London Stadium on March 22nd, 2024.

Stage Front announces Spain vs. Colombia at London Stadium
Tulaib Faizy, CSO of Stage Front, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "At Stage Front, we're not just spectators; we're fans creating memorable experiences for other fans. This friendly match is a celebration of the beautiful game, and we're leveraging our technology to ensure fans have an immersive and unparalleled experience."

Representatives of the Spanish National Team shared their excitement for the game, saying, "This friendly match against Colombia is an exciting opportunity for Spanish football to shine on the international stage. Working with Stage Front allows us to bring the game closer to our fans and enhance the overall experience. This partnership opens up new possibilities for engaging with our audience and creating lasting memories.

Fans can secure their tickets and hospitality packages starting Friday, January 26, at 12:00 pm CEST. Visit www.stagefrontvip.com/spain-vs-colombia-london to ensure your place at the London Stadium for what promises to be a fantastic display of football.

About Stage Front:
Stage Front is a leading technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the live sports experience. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions, Stage Front is committed to bringing fans closer to the action and creating unforgettable moments in sporting events.

