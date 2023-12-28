Stage Front Announces Landmark Partnership with the Royal Spanish Football Federation as Official Global Event and Hospitality Partner of the Spanish National Team

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front, a leading technology global events and hospitality company, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (Real Federación Española de Fútbol) as the Official Global Event and Hospitality Partner of the National Team. This strategic alliance marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to enhance the fan experience and create unforgettable moments during men's and women's matches over the coming years.

Stage Front, new partner of Spanish National Teams
The North American company keeps investing in Spanish soccer
Karl Roes, the CEO of Stage Front, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with the Royal Spanish Football Federation in this historic venture. Stage Front is committed to delivering exceptional event experiences, and this collaboration allows us to bring our expertise to the world of football. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans and elevating the global profile of the Absolute National Team."

Tulaib Faizy, CSO of Stage Front, says, "We're looking forward to creating exciting experiences with the Spanish Absolute National Team for the fans through our cutting-edge technology such as Stage Front ID as well as going to top venues around the world."

The Royal Spanish Football Federation also shared their enthusiasm for the partnership. Ruben Rivera, Head of Marketing of RFEF, said, "Having this company as an Official Global Event and Hospitality Partner allows us to provide our fans with first-class experiences," he pointed out, before stating that "the objective of the National Team is to establish new quality standards in our matches, in terms of hospitality."

As the Spanish National Team embarks on this exciting journey with Stage Front, fans can expect an enhanced matchday experience, including exclusive hospitality packages, premium seating options, and unique opportunities to engage with the teams.

About Stage Front

Stage Front is a leading event technology company, specializing in VIP hospitality and exclusive access to major sports, concerts, and live entertainment events. With a mission to redefine the event experience and with its revolutionary Stage Front ID technology, Stage Front ensures that fans enjoy unforgettable moments in the most luxurious and immersive settings. Learn more at www.stagefrontvip.com/rfef.

About the Royal Spanish Football Federation
The Royal Spanish Football Federation is the governing body of football in Spain, responsible for the Spanish National Teams, national cup competitions, and tiered national leagues.

