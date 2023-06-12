Stage Front Reaches Agreement with RCD Espanyol de Barcelona for Stadium Naming Rights

News provided by

Stage Front

12 Jun, 2023, 11:24 ET

  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona has reached a multi-year agreement with leading American ticketing technology company Stage Front for the naming right of the stadium.

  • Stage Front will turn the stadium into a benchmark for the events industry worldwide, thus enabling the facility to become profitable.

BARCELONA, Spain and COLUMBIA, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCD Espanyol has reached an agreement with Stage Front, a company based in Columbia, Maryland, United States, for the stadium to have a Title Partner and to be renamed Stage Front Stadium.

Continue Reading
Stage Front Stadium
Stage Front Stadium
Stage Front Stadium in Barcelona
Stage Front Stadium in Barcelona

The American company, a partner of LaLiga North America, is an outstanding leader in the ticketing technology industry, holding partnerships with Front Row Motorsports, promoter Matchroom Boxing and ONE Championship. Stage Front will contribute all its knowledge to improve the ticketing service, as well as the Stadium's VIP experience, both on matchday and for the rest of the events that take place in the facility.

The agreement, which was presented today at an event at the Stage Front Stadium, goes beyond football and includes a strategic collaboration for Stage Front to energise and make the stadium facilities profitable, positioning it as a reference ground for shows and events on a global scale. At the same time, Stage Front will provide the Stadium with the latest technology that will allow it to face this new stage.

RCD Espanyol, for its part, will activate as many of its own spaces as possible to give visibility and promote the different options offered by Stage Front.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Stage Front have publicly expressed their satisfaction with this agreement and are fully convinced that it will bring many benefits to both brands, as well as to their commercial development.

Mao Ye, CEO of RCD Espanyol, explains, "This agreement is a unique one in the Club's history and will allow us to continue to get closer to our fans, learn more about their tastes and allow them to enjoy football in a unique way, in addition to positioning the stadium, the Club's heritage, as a world reference venue".

Antoni Alegre, Deputy Director of the Club, has valued the agreement as "a strategic move that not only brings economic benefits to the club in the form of sponsorship, but also places our stadium as one of the best infrastructures for the celebration of any event worldwide, inside and outside of football. It is also relevant that this is happening at the moment when the stadiums are being selected for the 2030 World Cup bid."

Statements from Stage Front

Tulaib Faizy, Stage Front's Vice President of Strategic Alliances, said, "We are delighted to announce that Stage Front has secured the naming rights to the iconic Espanyol stadium. This partnership represents a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited to be a part of the Espanyol family. We are looking forward to working closely with the Club to create unforgettable experiences for both the fans and everyone who visits the stadium."

Karl Roes, CEO of Stage Front, stated, "I am delighted to collaborate with RCD Espanyol, a Club recognised for its rich history, passionate fanbase and commitment to excellence on and off the pitch. This strategic partnership not only aligns with our core values, but also provides us with a unique opportunity to strengthen our brand presence and engage with sports enthusiasts around the world."

Media contact:
Christian Griffith
[email protected]
1 (404) 934-7428

SOURCE Stage Front

