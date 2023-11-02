STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Stagwell Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Stagwell Sees Strong Growth in Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group and Performance Media Capabilities; International Revenue Growth of 24% in Q3

Posted $81 million of net new business in Q3; LTM net new business exceeds $250 million

Completed sale of non-core ConcentricLife for $245 million

Revenue of $618 million; Net revenue of $535 million

Net Income of $3 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million

Expects 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $390 to $410 Million 

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Q3 revenue of $618 million, a decrease of 7% versus the prior year period; YTD revenue of $1,872 million, a decrease of 5% versus the prior year period
  • Q3 net revenue of $535 million, a decrease of 4% versus the prior period; YTD net revenue of $1,596 million, a decrease of 3% versus the prior year period
  • Q3 organic net revenue declined 7% versus the prior year period and 5% ex-Advocacy; YTD organic net revenue declined 6% versus the prior year period and 4% ex-Advocacy
  • Q3 net revenue from international increased 25%, led by increases of 30% in EMEA, 18% in LATAM and 12% in APAC
  • Q3 revenue from the Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group capability increased 7%, and net revenue increased 20%
  • Q3 revenue from the Performance Media & Data capability increased 8%, and net revenue increased 11%
  • Q3 net income of $3 million versus net income of $35 million in the prior year period; YTD net loss of $12 million versus net income of $93 million in the prior year period
  • Q3 net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $653 thousand versus net income of $11 million in the prior year period; YTD net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $4 million versus net income of $34 million in the prior year period
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million, a decrease of 12% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $265 million, a decrease of 19% versus the prior year period
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% on net revenue, an increase of 210 basis points sequentially; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue
  • Q3 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.003
  • Q3 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.18; YTD Adjusted earnings per share of $0.45
  • Q3 net new business of $81 million; YTD net new business of $209 million

"Stagwell achieved over $100 million of EBITDA in Q3 and is on course to return to growth over the next two quarters as new business continues to flow in and the tech industry pauses and auto and entertainment strikes which have impacted this sector are ebbing," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We are already growing in key areas like media and international and made adjustments to again achieve a 19% margin on net revenue."

"We have trimmed our costs, implemented new systems, reordered our portfolio, and are ready for a strong 2024 as the political cycle kicks in again and as we introduce our cutting-edge AI products within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Our disposition of a single non-core asset for $245 million, which has now closed, both improves our balance sheet and readies the company for further growth and expansion through prudent investment."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "In the face of continued sector-wide headwinds, we took decisive measures to reduce costs to align with our revenue which resulted in a third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 19 percent, in line with our targeted operating range. Continued progress with our initiatives to standardize and centralize our cost structure to the shared services platform will be accretive to margins over the next several quarters. The sale of ConcentricLife will serve to reduce net debt and will support our goal of strengthening the balance sheet and reducing financial leverage.

Financial Outlook

2023 financial guidance is as follows:

  • Organic Net Revenue decline of about 4%
  • Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy decline of about 2.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $390 million$410 million
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion of 40% - 50%
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.73 - $0.78
  • Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2023 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

On October 2, 2023, the Company acquired 100% of the membership interest of Left Field Labs, LLC, a digital experience design and strategy company, for approximately $9.4 million in cash, and 825,402 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), subject to post-closing adjustments. In connection with the agreement, the previous owners are entitled to contingent consideration up to a maximum value of $51.0 million, subject to continued employment and meeting certain future earnings targets, of which a portion may be settled in shares of Class A Common Stock at the Company's discretion.

On October 31, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its integrated healthcare marketing agency and pharmaceutical commercialization platform, ConcentricLife, for $245 million in cash.

On November 1, 2023, the Company acquired Movers and Shakers LLC, a business that provides social media marketing solutions, for approximately $15 million, to be paid in cash or up to 30% in shares of Class A Common stock, subject to post-closing adjustments. In connection with the agreement, the previous owners are entitled to contingent consideration up to a maximum value of $35 million, subject to meeting certain future earnings targets, of which a portion may be settled in shares of Class A Common Stock at the Company's discretion.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Q3Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

For Investors: 
Ben Allanson
[email protected] 

For Press:
Beth Sidhu
[email protected] 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "Organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative revenue results, respectively, of subtracting the impact of foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) from total revenue growth. The impact of foreign currency represents the period-over-period change in revenue driven by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates between such periods and is calculated as the difference between prior period revenue reported and prior period revenue converted utilizing the current period foreign exchange rates. The impact of acquisitions is calculated as follows (a) for entities purchased in the current year, prior year revenue of the acquired entity beginning on the acquisition date, as if we acquired the entity in the prior year, through the end of the reported period and (b) for entities purchased in the prior year, prior year revenue of the acquired entity as if we acquired the entity at the beginning of the reported period through the date of acquisition (prior year revenue for the period we did not own the acquired entity). The impact of divestitures is calculated as the prior year revenue of the disposed entity from the date of disposition, as if the entity was disposed of in the prior year, to the end of the reporting period. "Net Organic revenue growth" and "Net Organic revenue decline" also excludes the impact of Billable costs in analyzing Organic revenue growth (decline) as these costs and their fluctuations are not indicative of the operating performance of our underlying business.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;
  • the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), and evolving strains of COVID-19 on the economy and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;
  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
  • an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC Partners Inc. (the "Transactions") and other completed, pending, or contemplated acquisitions;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;
  • the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;
  • the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;
  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine), terrorist activities and natural disasters;
  • stock price volatility; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2022 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

$        617,573

$        663,791

$     1,872,282

$     1,979,607

Operating Expenses






Cost of services

384,980

417,134

1,201,309

1,253,765

Office and general expenses

160,021

119,186

481,379

429,121

Depreciation and amortization

38,830

32,207

107,795

95,642

Impairment and other losses


25,211

10,562

28,034

583,831

593,738

1,801,045

1,806,562

Operating Income

33,742

70,053

71,237

173,045

Other income (expenses):






Interest expense, net

(25,886)

(19,672)

(67,755)

(56,552)

Foreign exchange, net

(140)

(3,927)

(2,288)

(4,163)

Other, net

(271)

147

(467)

182

(26,297)

(23,452)

(70,510)

(60,533)

Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

7,445

46,601

727

112,512

Income tax expense

4,324

11,540

12,425

20,150

Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

3,121

35,061

(11,698)

92,362

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

(4)

213

(447)

1,053

Net income (loss)

3,117

35,274

(12,145)

93,415

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(2,464)

(24,665)

8,548

(59,668)

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$                653

$          10,609

$          (3,597)

$          33,747

Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:






   Basic

$               0.01

$               0.08

$             (0.03)

$               0.27

   Diluted

$               0.01

$               0.08

$             (0.03)

$               0.26

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:






   Basic

110,787

125,384

118,772

124,710

   Diluted

265,006

130,498

118,772

131,550

SCHEDULE 2
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE
(amounts in thousands)




Net Revenue - Components of Change




Change

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

Foreign
Currency

Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2023

Organic

Total






Integrated Agencies Network

$        311,926

$               664

$           2,117

$       (17,639)

$       (14,858)

$       297,068

(5.7) %

(4.8) %

Brand Performance Network

160,473

2,666

1,573

(2,284)

1,955

162,428

(1.4) %

1.2 %

Communications Network

79,919

70


(17,573)

(17,503)

62,416

(22.0) %

(21.9) %

All Other

3,436

(32)

9,738

(190)

9,516

12,952

(5.5) %

276.9 %

$        555,754

$           3,368

$         13,428

$       (37,686)

$       (20,890)

$       534,864

(6.8) %

(3.8) %




Net Revenue - Components of Change




Change

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

Foreign
Currency

Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2023

Organic

Total






Integrated Agencies Network

$        929,033

$         (3,173)

$           6,271

$       (39,004)

$       (35,906)

$       893,127

(4.2) %

(3.9) %

Brand Performance Network

487,829

(2,466)

11,296

(5,636)

3,194

491,023

(1.2) %

0.7 %

Communications Network

212,620

(282)

1,918

$       (37,224)

(35,588)

177,032

(17.5) %

(16.7) %

All Other

9,225

(170)

35,135

(9,786)

25,179

34,404

(106.1) %

272.9 %

$     1,638,707

$         (6,091)

$         54,620

$       (91,650)

$       (43,121)

$    1,595,586

(5.6) %

(2.6) %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$     297,068

$        162,428

$                   62,416

$    12,952

$              —

$     534,864

Billable costs

51,713

10,933

20,089

(26)


82,709

Revenue

348,781

173,361

82,505

12,926


617,573












Billable costs

51,713

10,933

20,089

(26)


82,709

Staff costs

177,173

103,349

37,412

10,391

10,589

338,914

Administrative costs

28,610

22,953

7,626

1,849

1,301

62,339

Unbillable and other costs, net

14,108

12,933

84

4,717


31,842

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

77,177

23,193

17,294

(4,005)

(11,890)

101,769












Stock-based compensation

6,706

1,744

1,252

268

2,095

12,065

Depreciation and amortization

22,559

9,229

2,784

2,138

2,120

38,830

Deferred acquisition consideration

1,018

2,130

3,757

(504)


6,401

Other items, net (1)

5,428

3,956

244

292

811

10,731

Operating income (loss)

$       41,466

$            6,134

$                     9,257

$    (6,199)

$    (16,916)

$       33,742

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$    893,127

$        491,023

$               177,032

$    34,404

$              —

$ 1,595,586

Billable costs

139,787

83,706

53,229

(26)


276,696

Revenue

1,032,914

574,729

230,261

34,378


1,872,282












Billable costs

139,787

83,706

53,229

(26)


276,696

Staff costs

548,012

313,813

115,846

31,124

25,850

1,034,645

Administrative costs

86,200

70,963

25,096

1,244

13,343

196,846

Unbillable and other costs, net

47,538

38,860

336

12,202


98,936

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

211,377

67,387

35,754

(10,166)

(39,193)

265,159












Stock-based compensation

15,945

3,365

2,177

427

12,701

34,615

Depreciation and amortization

61,416

26,021

8,216

6,152

5,990

107,795

Deferred acquisition consideration

8,118

1,112

3,403

(1,752)


10,881

Impairment and other losses

9,175

1,387




10,562

Other items, net (1)

13,078

9,237

1,337

1,079

5,338

30,069

Operating income (loss)

$    103,645

$          26,265

$                 20,621

$  (16,072)

$    (63,222)

$       71,237

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$    311,926

$         160,473

$                   79,919

$      3,436

$              —

$    555,754

Billable costs

54,511

10,990

42,536



108,037

Revenue

366,437

171,463

122,455

3,436


663,791












Billable costs

54,511

10,990

42,536



108,037

Staff costs

190,975

100,062

45,030

2,735

10,325

349,127

Administrative costs

27,343

23,661

9,332

1,045

219

61,600

Unbillable and other costs, net

17,410

12,438

68

19


29,935

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

76,198

24,312

25,489

(363)

(10,544)

115,092












Stock-based compensation

5,308

2,923

671

7

3,349

12,258

Depreciation and amortization

18,286

8,205

2,683

1,207

1,826

32,207

Deferred acquisition consideration

841

1,444

(32,074)



(29,789)

Impairment and other losses

1,735

7,494


15,982


25,211

Other items, net (1)

1,081

1,166

420

(1)

2,486

5,152

Operating income (loss)

$      48,947

$             3,080

$                   53,789

$  (17,558)

$    (18,205)

$      70,053

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$    929,033

$        487,829

$                212,620

$      9,225

$              —

$ 1,638,707

Billable costs

163,331

75,717

101,852



340,900

Revenue

1,092,364

563,546

314,472

9,225


1,979,607












Billable costs

163,331

75,717

101,852



340,900

Staff costs

575,959

297,243

128,784

7,919

30,212

1,040,117

Administrative costs

86,002

65,830

24,475

2,249

4,803

183,359

Unbillable and other costs, net

51,610

35,497

272

29


87,408

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

215,462

89,259

59,089

(972)

(35,015)

327,823












Stock-based compensation

15,044

9,152

1,077

15

8,122

33,410

Depreciation and amortization

55,136

25,044

7,787

2,458

5,217

95,642

Deferred acquisition consideration

5,697

7,349

(27,466)



(14,420)

Impairment and other losses

2,519

8,051


17,464


28,034

Other items, net (1)

2,575

3,676

557

21

5,283

12,112

Operating income (loss)

$    134,491

$          35,987

$                  77,134

$  (20,930)

$    (53,637)

$     173,045

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$                 653

$            20,844

$            21,497

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

33

26,530

26,563

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

$                 686

$            47,374

$            48,060







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

113,357

5,663

119,020

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

265,006

5,663

270,669







Dilutive EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$                0.00


$                0.18














Adjustments to Net income(1)

Amortization


$            31,182

Impairment and other losses




Stock-based compensation


12,065

Deferred acquisition consideration


6,401

Other items, net


10,731





$            60,379

Adjusted tax expense


(13,005)





$            47,374


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$            (3,597)

$            61,195

$            57,598

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


70,200

70,200

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income 


(3,597)

131,395

127,798







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

118,772

10,736

129,508

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


156,092

156,092

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

118,772

166,828

285,600







Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$              (0.03)


$                0.45














Adjustments to Net Income (loss)(1)

Amortization


$            86,605

Impairment and other losses


10,562

Stock-based compensation


34,615

Deferred acquisition consideration


10,881

Other items, net


30,069





172,732

Adjusted tax expense


(33,653)





139,079

Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders


(7,684)





$          131,395








Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss)

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$            61,195








Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


77,884

Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders


(7,684)





70,200





$          131,395


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$            10,609

$            16,863

$            27,472







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

130,498


130,498







Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$                0.08


$                0.21







Adjustments to Net income (1)

Amortization


$            25,808

Impairment and other losses


25,211

Stock-based compensation


12,258

Deferred acquisition consideration


(29,789)

Other items, net


5,152





38,640

Adjusted tax expense


(420)





$            38,220








Less: Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


(21,357)

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$            16,863


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$            33,747

$            52,699

$            86,446







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

131,550


131,550







Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$                0.26


$                0.66














Adjustments to Net income(1)

Amortization


$            75,877

Impairment and other losses


28,034

Stock-based compensation


33,410

Deferred acquisition consideration


(14,420)

Other items, net


12,112





135,013

Adjusted tax expense


(15,569)





$          119,444








Less: Net income to attributable to Class C shareholders


(66,745)

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$            52,699


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)

 


September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022




ASSETS


Current Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    98,705

$                  220,589

Accounts receivable, net

670,090

645,846

Expenditures billable to clients

128,903

93,077

Other current assets

104,082

71,443

Total Current Assets

1,001,780

1,030,955

Fixed assets, net

81,373

98,878

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

245,187

273,567

Goodwill

1,572,489

1,566,956

Other intangible assets, net

844,004

907,529

Other assets

125,376

115,447

Total Assets

$               3,870,209

$               3,993,332

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current Liabilities


Accounts payable

$                  306,956

$                  357,253

Accrued media

183,510

240,506

Accruals and other liabilities

205,861

248,477

Advance billings

335,600

337,034

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

67,976

76,349

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

104,294

90,183

Total Current Liabilities

1,204,197

1,349,802

Long-term debt

1,498,129

1,184,707

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

29,443

71,140

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

271,285

294,049

Deferred tax liabilities, net

47,717

40,109

Other liabilities

55,099

69,780

Total Liabilities

3,105,870

3,009,587

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

10,085

39,111

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees


Shareholders' Equity


Common shares - Class A & B

116

132

Common shares - Class C

2

2

Paid-in capital

324,926

491,899

Retained earnings

24,586

29,445

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,813)

(38,941)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

330,817

482,537

Noncontrolling interests

423,437

462,097

Total Shareholders' Equity

754,254

944,634

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

$               3,870,209

$               3,993,332

SCHEDULE 12
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
(amounts in thousands)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$                 (12,145)

$                   93,415

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:


Stock-based compensation

34,615

33,410

Depreciation and amortization

107,795

95,642

Impairment and other losses

10,562

28,034

Deferred income taxes

(1,112)

(1,557)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

10,881

(14,420)

Other, net

(4,292)

1,679

Changes in working capital:


Accounts receivable

(25,405)

(34,637)

Expenditures billable to clients

(36,217)

5,525

Other assets

6,539

4,100

Accounts payable

(58,716)

34,630

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(149,267)

(138,947)

Advance billings

(1,759)

(23,017)

Deferred acquisition related payments

(9,021)

(10,776)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(127,542)

73,081

Cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(12,205)

(16,103)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(6,678)

(37,461)

Capitalized software

(19,026)

(9,392)

Other

(6,939)

(1,328)

Net cash used in investing activities

(44,848)

(64,284)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(1,250,500)

(855,000)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

1,562,500

989,500

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(203,958)

(43,637)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(24,538)

(38,486)

Payment of deferred consideration

(31,666)

(61,089)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest


(3,600)

Debt issuance costs

(150)

Repurchase of Common Stock



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

51,688

(12,312)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,182)

(15,243)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(121,884)

(18,758)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

220,589

184,009

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                   98,705

$                 165,251

