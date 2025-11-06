STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Stagwell Inc.

Nov 06, 2025

Q3 YoY Revenue Growth of 4%, Q3 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 6%

Q3 YoY Net Revenue Growth excluding Advocacy of 10%, Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth of 12%, Marketing Services Net Revenue Growth of 9%

Q3 Net Income Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $25 million; Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million; Q3 Adjusted EBITDA ex. Advocacy YoY Growth of 23% to $103 million

Q3 EPS of $0.09; Adjusted EPS of $0.24

YTD Increase in Cash Flow from Operations of $100 million Over Prior Year Period

Net New Business of $122 million in Q3; LTM Net New Business of $472 million

Announced a Groundbreaking Partnership with Palantir

Guidance for 2025 of Total Net Revenue Growth of ~8%; Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS:

Stagwell Q3 2025 Financial Highlights
  • Q3 Revenue of $743 million, an increase of 4% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue of $2,102 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period;
  • Q3 Revenue ex. Advocacy of $686 million, an increase of 12% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue ex. Advocacy of $1,947 million, an increase of 7% versus the prior year period;
  • Q3 Net Revenue of $615 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue of $1,777 million, an increase of 7% versus the prior year period;
  • Q3 Net Revenue ex. Advocacy of $578 million, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue ex. Advocacy of $1,672 million, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period;
  • Q3 Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $25 million versus $3 million in the prior year period; YTD Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $16 million versus a Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $1 million in the prior year period;
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million, an increase of 3% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $288 million, flat versus the prior year period;
  • Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% on net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16% on net revenue;
  • Q3 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.09 versus $0.03 in the prior year period; YTD Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.04 versus $(0.01) in the prior year period;
  • Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.24 versus $0.22 in the prior year period; YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.53 versus $0.53 in the prior year period;
  • YTD Net Cash provided by Operating Activities of $31 million versus net cash used in Operating Activities of $69 million in the prior year period;
  • Net new business of $122 million in the third quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $472 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, said, "With double-digit growth in non-advocacy work, strong organic growth in nearly all areas, enhanced cash flow and increased non-advocacy margin, this quarter again demonstrates how Stagwell is a winner in an industry undergoing significant transformation. Our newly announced partnership with Palantir is yet another example of how Stagwell is a leader in the application of AI for marketing." 

Ryan Greene, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "While achieving significant growth, we're successfully trimming our costs. An active focus on labor efficiency and cost discipline resulted in a 19% adjusted EBITDA margin, and drove an impressive 9% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS to $0.24, even with the cyclical advocacy pullback. The momentum we've built through the third quarter gives us confidence in a strong finish to the year."

Financial Outlook

2025 financial guidance is as follows:

  • Total Net Revenue growth of ~8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88
  • Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2025 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The video webcast will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xtchu5qq/. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

For Investors: 
Ben Allanson
[email protected] 

For Press:
Beth Sidhu
[email protected] 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's current period reported revenue  as the impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present an amount equal to the entity's current year net revenue for the same period during which we didn't own the entity in the prior year as the impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) the diluted weighted average  shares outstanding.  The diluted weighted average shares outstanding is calculated as (a) the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the shares of Class C Common Stock as if converted to shares of Class A Common Stock if not yet included because they were anti-dilutive. Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "better," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "develop," "drive," "enhance," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "future," "grow," "guidance," "improve," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing,", "outlook," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. 

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions, including the effect of changing tariff and other trade policies, inflation and other macroeconomic factors that could affect the Company or its clients;
  • demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests, deferred acquisition consideration and profit interests;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;
  • the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;
  • the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;
  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
  • the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;
  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that recent or future changes in tax laws, potential changes to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");
  • the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;
  • the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;
  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other economic and geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East), terrorist activities, natural disasters, public health events and tariff and trade policies;
  • stock price volatility; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2024 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2025, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue

$     742,998


$     711,281


$ 2,101,556


$ 2,052,508

Operating Expenses








Cost of services

470,937


457,018


1,342,240


1,340,456

Office and general expenses

166,422


176,440


528,845


507,916

Depreciation and amortization

44,260


36,044


127,635


112,881

Impairment and other losses

466



466


1,715


682,085


669,502


1,999,186


1,962,968

Operating Income

60,913


41,779


102,370


89,540

Other income (expenses):








Interest expense, net

(25,196)


(23,781)


(72,007)


(68,279)

Foreign exchange, net

(366)


1,312


(484)


(2,301)

Other, net

(2,032)


249


(2,143)


(825)


(27,594)


(22,220)


(74,634)


(71,405)

Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

33,319


19,559


27,736


18,135

Income tax expense

9,555


5,691


13,950


9,441

Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

23,764


13,868


13,786


8,694

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

(1)


(4)


18


503

Net income

23,763


13,864


13,804


9,197

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

856


(10,593)


2,637


(10,173)

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$       24,619


$         3,271


$       16,441


$          (976)

Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:








   Basic

$           0.10


$           0.03


$           0.08


$         (0.01)

   Diluted

$           0.09


$           0.03


$           0.04


$         (0.01)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:








   Basic

255,952


108,198


210,139


111,436

   Diluted

259,583


112,190


266,773


111,436









SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)

 




Net Revenue - Components of Change






Change


Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2024


Foreign
Currency


Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)


Organic (1)


Total Change


Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2025


Organic


Total







Marketing Services

$        225,411


$               989


$           4,970


$         14,724


$         20,683


$       246,094


6.5 %


9.2 %

Digital Transformation

85,270


(99)


4,356


5,849


10,106


95,376


6.9 %


11.9 %

Media & Commerce

145,558


1,109


2,782


4,708


8,599


154,157


3.2 %


5.9 %

Communications

112,563


214


7,291


(23,576)


(16,071)


96,492


(20.9) %


(14.3) %

The Marketing Cloud

11,443


416


14,567


756


15,739


27,182


6.6 %


137.5 %

Eliminations

(52)




(4,727)


(4,727)


(4,779)


NM


NM


$        580,193


$           2,629


$         33,966


$         (2,266)


$         34,329


$       614,522


(0.4) %


5.9 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)

 




Net Revenue - Components of Change






Change


Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2024


Foreign
Currency


Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)


Organic (1)


Total Change


Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2025


Organic


Total







Marketing Services

$        658,175


$           1,473


$           2,916


$         52,303


$         56,692


$       714,867


7.9 %


8.6 %

Digital Transformation

239,613


(275)


8,196


27,444


35,365


274,978


11.5 %


14.8 %

Media & Commerce

439,783


1,651


2,675


(12,254)


(7,928)


431,855


(2.8) %


(1.8) %

Communications

303,890


162


29,002


(47,948)


(18,784)


285,106


(15.8) %


(6.2) %

The Marketing Cloud

25,823


455


53,523


(1,032)


52,946


78,769


(4.0) %


NM

Eliminations

(245)




(8,492)


(8,492)


(8,737)


NM


NM


$     1,667,039


$           3,466


$         96,312


$         10,021


$       109,799


$    1,776,838


0.6 %


6.6 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue. 

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

 


Marketing
Services


Digital
Transformation


Media &
Commerce


Communications


The
Marketing
Cloud


Corporate
&
Eliminations


Total

Net Revenue

$   246,094


$               95,376


$    154,157


$                 96,492


$     27,182


$         (4,779)


$  614,522

Billable costs

51,101


8,334


20,581


48,455


5



128,476

Revenue

297,195


103,710


174,738


144,947


27,187


(4,779)


742,998















Billable costs

51,101


8,334


20,581


48,455


5



128,476

Staff costs

144,354


62,123


91,365


56,650


18,763


13,955


387,210

Administrative costs

27,919


6,981


22,966


12,516


3,663


(2,253)


71,792

Unbillable and other costs, net

17,227


387


15,196


2,245


5,883



40,938

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

56,594


25,885


24,630


25,081


(1,127)


(16,481)


114,582















Stock-based compensation

4,346


934


1,005


1,594


200


4,567


12,646

Depreciation and amortization

13,012


5,932


7,332


6,363


6,455


5,166


44,260

Deferred acquisition consideration

(500)


1,874


1,413


(3,716)


(12,419)



(13,348)

Impairment and other losses




222


244



466

Other items, net (1)

2,241


432


3,780


1,624


1,196


372


9,645

Operating income (loss)

$     37,495


$               16,713


$      11,100


$                 18,994


$        3,197


$       (26,586)


$    60,913

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

 


Marketing
Services


Digital
Transformation


Media &
Commerce


Communications


The
Marketing
Cloud


Corporate
&
Eliminations


Total

Net Revenue

$   714,867


$             274,978


$    431,855


$             285,106


$     78,769


$         (8,737)


$  1,776,838

Billable costs

124,590


17,210


47,793


135,109


16



324,718

Revenue

839,457


292,188


479,648


420,215


78,785


(8,737)


2,101,556















Billable costs

124,590


17,210


47,793


135,109


16



324,718

Staff costs

421,226


184,886


269,318


172,273


53,683


35,356


1,136,742

Administrative costs

86,433


19,599


67,097


37,042


13,531


(927)


222,775

Unbillable and other costs, net

60,230


1,151


43,833


6,910


17,178



129,302

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

146,978


69,342


51,607


68,881


(5,623)


(43,166)


288,019















Stock-based compensation

15,069


3,081


3,065


6,760


541


15,627


44,143

Depreciation and amortization

40,141


17,250


21,626


19,349


17,436


11,833


127,635

Deferred acquisition consideration

(4,784)


7,729


2,942


(4,879)


(10,919)



(9,911)

Impairment and other losses




222


244



466

Other items, net (1)

3,296


1,493


10,030


3,686


2,448


2,363


23,316

Operating income (loss)

$     93,256


$               39,789


$      13,944


$               43,743


$   (15,373)


$       (72,989)


$   102,370

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

 


Marketing
Services


Digital
Transformation


Media &
Commerce


Communications


The
Marketing
Cloud


Corporate
&
Eliminations


Total

Net Revenue

$   225,411


$               85,270


$    145,558


$             112,563


$     11,443


$               (52)


$  580,193

Billable costs

42,264


3,022


14,037


72,102



(337)


131,088

Revenue

267,675


88,292


159,595


184,665


11,443


(389)


711,281















Billable costs

42,264


3,022


14,037


72,102



(337)


131,088

Staff costs

139,694


56,384


88,390


55,518


8,887


13,106


361,979

Administrative costs

26,825


5,036


20,171


11,668


3,505


2,351


69,556

Unbillable and other costs, net

15,435


368


16,357


2,848


2,481



37,489

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

43,457


23,482


20,640


42,529


(3,430)


(15,509)


111,169















Stock-based compensation

6,001


2,617


1,359


3,394


363


3,201


16,935

Depreciation and amortization

13,572


5,536


6,509


4,473


2,679


3,275


36,044

Deferred acquisition consideration

(151)


1,265


(6,948)


6,778


(384)



560

Other items, net (1)

3,047


509


7,821


1,850


43


2,581


15,851

Operating income (loss)

$     20,988


$               13,555


$      11,899


$               26,034


$      (6,131)


$        (24,566)


$    41,779

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

 


Marketing
Services


Digital
Transformation


Media &
Commerce


Communications


The
Marketing
Cloud


Corporate
&
Eliminations


Total

Net Revenue

$   658,175


$             239,613


$    439,783


$               303,890


$     25,823


$             (245)


$  1,667,039

Billable costs

124,196


9,363


82,180


170,067



(337)


385,469

Revenue

782,371


248,976


521,963


473,957


25,823


(582)


2,052,508















Billable costs

124,196


9,363


82,180


170,067



(337)


385,469

Staff costs

407,948


166,965


265,576


162,715


21,024


35,257


1,059,485

Administrative costs

74,293


15,707


61,509


33,689


9,659


11,396


206,253

Unbillable and other costs, net

53,176


788


46,244


7,958


5,547



113,713

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

122,758


56,153


66,454


99,528


(10,407)


(46,898)


287,588















Stock-based compensation

15,002


8,102


4,399


5,467


648


5,308


38,926

Depreciation and amortization

40,426


16,813


24,149


13,544


9,309


8,640


112,881

Deferred acquisition consideration

2,000


3,690


(6,453)


9,097


(384)



7,950

Impairment and other losses

1,500






215


1,715

Other items, net (1)

10,372


2,889


15,113


3,457


542


4,203


36,576

Operating income (loss)

$     53,458


$               24,659


$      29,246


$                 67,963


$   (20,522)


$       (65,264)


$    89,540

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

 



GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders and adjusted net income


$            24,619


$            38,147


$            62,766








Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding


259,583



259,583

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$                0.09




$                0.24








Adjustments to Net income

Amortization




$            38,707



Impairment and other losses




466



Stock-based compensation




12,646



Deferred acquisition consideration




(13,348)



Other items, net




11,928







50,399



Adjusted tax expense




(12,252)







$            38,147



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 9

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$            16,441


$          131,430


$          147,871

Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders


(6,637)



(6,637)

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income


$              9,804


$          131,430


$          141,234








Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


214,557



214,557

Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding


52,216



52,216

Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding


266,773



266,773








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$                0.04




$                0.53








Adjustments to Net Income

Amortization




$          107,281



Impairment and other losses




466



Stock-based compensation




44,143



Deferred acquisition consideration




(9,911)



Other items, net




25,599







167,578



Adjusted tax expense




(36,148)







$          131,430



(1)  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 10

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

 



GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$              3,271


$            19,762


$            23,033

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders



36,060


36,060

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


$              3,271


$            55,822


$            59,093








Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


112,190



112,190

Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding



151,649


151,649

Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding


112,190


151,649


263,839








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$                0.03




$                0.22








Adjustments to Net income

Amortization




$            28,659



Stock-based compensation




16,935



Deferred acquisition consideration




560



Other items, net




15,851







62,005



Adjusted tax expense




(15,615)







46,390



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




9,432







$            55,822










Allocation of adjustments to Net income







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$            19,762










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




26,628



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




9,432







36,060







$            55,822



(1)  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 11

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

 



GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$               (976)


$            58,177


$            57,201

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders



83,442


83,442

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income


$               (976)


$          141,619


$          140,643








Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


111,436



111,436

Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding



151,649


151,649

Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding


111,436


151,649


263,085








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


$              (0.01)




$                0.53








Adjustments to Net income (loss)

Amortization




$            91,870



Impairment and other losses




1,715



Stock-based compensation




38,926



Deferred acquisition consideration




7,950



Other items, net




36,576







177,037



Adjusted tax expense




(41,268)







135,769



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




5,850







$          141,619










Allocation of adjustments to Net income







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$            58,177










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs




77,592



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




5,850







83,442







$          141,619



(1)  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 12

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

 


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024





ASSETS




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$                  132,238


$                  131,339

Accounts receivable, net

777,947


716,415

Expenditures billable to clients

150,255


173,194

Other current assets

170,011


114,200

Total Current Assets

1,230,451


1,135,148

Fixed assets, net

64,895


72,706

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

217,398


219,400

Goodwill

1,597,312


1,554,146

Other intangible assets, net

851,487


836,783

Deferred tax assets

250,360


46,926

Other assets

49,992


43,112

Total Assets

$               4,261,895


$               3,908,221

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$                  408,149


$                  449,347

Accrued media

206,753


245,883

Accruals and other liabilities

275,227


265,356

Advance billings

375,768


294,609

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

56,774


60,195

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

53,569


51,906

Total Current Liabilities

1,376,240


1,367,296

Long-term debt

1,526,291


1,353,624

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

23,478


50,209

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

227,540


245,397

Deferred tax liabilities

53,497


47,239

Long-term tax receivable agreement liability

223,600


25,493

Other liabilities

52,179


33,646

Total Liabilities

3,482,825


3,122,904

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

8,589


8,412

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees




Shareholders' Equity




Common shares - Class A

254


115

Common shares - Class C


2

Paid-in capital

741,702


343,647

Retained earnings

29,542


11,740

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,451)


(23,773)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

749,047


331,731

Noncontrolling interests

21,434


445,174

Total Shareholders' Equity

770,481


776,905

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

$               4,261,895


$               3,908,221

SCHEDULE 13

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)

 


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$                13,804


$                  9,197

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Stock-based compensation

44,143


38,926

Depreciation and amortization

127,635


112,881

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest

51,208


58,052

Impairment and other (gains) losses

(3,063)


1,715

Deferred income taxes

3,216


(3,446)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

(9,911)


7,950

Other, net

1,319


6,371

Changes in working capital:




Accounts receivable

(3,477)


(6,212)

Expenditures billable to clients

26,266


(15,705)

Other assets

(53,377)


(9,068)

Accounts payable

(57,306)


(94,160)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(117,118)


(121,647)

Advance billings

67,964


23,984

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(59,414)


(63,956)

Deferred acquisition related payments

(1,176)


(14,112)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

30,713


(69,230)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capitalized software

(45,315)


(19,320)

Capital expenditures

(26,338)


(16,728)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(6,179)


(23,781)

Other

(2,927)


(6,656)

Net cash used in investing activities

(80,759)


(66,485)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(1,412,000)


(1,176,000)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

1,586,326


1,492,000

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(105,183)


(101,249)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(5,018)


(23,583)

Payment of deferred consideration

(16,103)


(28,721)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest


(3,316)

Debt financing and other costs

(3,795)


Net cash provided by financing activities

44,227


159,131

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

6,718


2,654

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

899


26,070

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

131,339


119,737

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$              132,238


$              145,807

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

