STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Stagwell Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Expects 2024 Organic Net Revenue Growth of 5% to 7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of ~50%

Net Revenue Growth of 31% from Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group in FY23

Growth of 13% in International Net Revenue in FY23, Led by 17% Growth in EMEA

$65 million of net new business in Q4; LTM net new business exceeds $270 million

FY Revenue of $2,527 million; FY Net revenue of $2,147 million

FY Net Income of $42 million; FY Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Stagwell grew share with some of our largest customers in 2023, took prudent steps to manage our costs, and invested in digital innovation to stay ahead of the future of marketing.
Stagwell grew share with some of our largest customers in 2023, took prudent steps to manage our costs, and invested in digital innovation to stay ahead of the future of marketing.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, said, "Despite a challenging year for marketing services and digital transformation—accentuated by our client mix—Stagwell grew share with some of our largest customers in 2023, took prudent steps to manage our costs, and invested in digital innovation to stay ahead of the future of marketing. In Q4 we returned to sequential net revenue growth, sold a non-core asset for significantly above our initial investment, and saw our tech company clients begin to re-engage." 

"2024 promises to be a year of growth and expanded margin as we go into the political season and our AI and AR products come to market – including inclusion of ARound into Major League Baseball's native Ballpark app.  We will be helping our clients transform with the three E's of AI – enabling stronger operations, adding efficiency to marketing and helping revolutionize their engagement with consumers."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Management faced ongoing macroeconomic headwinds during the fourth quarter and responded with decisive actions to align costs with revenues, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17 percent. Through the end of fiscal 2023, we have delivered – ahead of schedule – the $30 million in synergies that we promised at the time of our merger in 2021 and are now well underway with our goal of achieving the incremental $35 million of cost savings we announced earlier this year. Our sale of ConcentricLife during the quarter resulted in a significant gain which drove net income, reduced our debt and lowered leverage at year end." 

Financial Outlook

2024 financial guidance is as follows:

  • Organic Net Revenue growth of 5% to 7%
  • Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy growth of 4% to 5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 50%
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88
  • Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2024 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Completed the sale of ConcentricLife to Accenture in Q4 for gross proceeds of $245 million, resulting in a taxable gain of $175 million
  • Q4 net new business of $65 million; FY23 net new business of more than $270 million
  • Q4 revenue of $655 million; FY23 revenue of $2,527 million, a decrease of 6% versus the prior year period
  • Q4 net revenue of $551 million; FY23 net revenue of $2,147 million, a decrease of 3% versus the prior year period
  • Q4 organic net revenue declined 7% versus the prior year period and 5% ex-Advocacy; FY23 organic net revenue declined 6% versus the prior year period and 4% ex-Advocacy
  • Q4 net revenue from international increased 3%, led by an increase of 19% in the United Kingdom; FY23 net revenue from international increased 13%, led by increases of 17% in EMEA, and 5% in APAC
  • Q4 net income of $46 million versus net loss of $43 million in the prior year period; FY23 net income of $42 million versus net income of $50 million in the prior year period
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million; FY23 Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million, a decrease of 20% versus the prior year period
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue; FY23 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue
  • Q4 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.00; FY23 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.00
  • Q4 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.12; FY23 Adjusted earnings per share of $0.57

2022 Revised Consolidated Financial Statements

In connection with the preparation of the consolidated financial statements during 2023, the Company identified errors in the areas of income taxes as well as accumulated other comprehensive loss in its previously filed 2022 annual consolidated financial statements. As a result, the 2022 financial statements included herein have been revised to reflect the correction of the errors. The primary change to the 2022 income statement was an increase in tax expense of approximately $18 million compared to the previously filed 2022 financial statements. The Company's 2023 Form 10-K will include disclosure providing further details of the revision.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "Organic revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;
  • and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;
  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations may result in increased tax costs;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");
  • the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;
  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza), terrorist activities and natural disasters;
  • stock price volatility; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2022 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

$        654,895

$        708,185

$     2,527,177

$     2,687,792

Operating Expenses






Cost of services

419,865

419,811

1,621,174

1,673,576

Office and general expenses

179,871

172,415

661,250

601,536

Depreciation and amortization

35,036

35,631

142,831

131,273

Impairment and other losses

833

94,145

11,395

122,179

635,605

722,002

2,436,650

2,528,564

Operating Income (Loss)

19,290

(13,817)

90,527

159,228

Other income (expenses):






Interest expense, net

(22,889)

(19,510)

(90,644)

(76,062)

Foreign exchange, net

(672)

1,557

(2,960)

(2,606)

Gain on sale of business

94,505


94,505

Other, net

108

(5,157)

(359)

(4,975)

71,052

(23,110)

542

(83,643)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

90,342

(36,927)

91,069

75,585

Income tax expense

35,560

5,312

40,557

25,462

Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

54,782

(42,239)

50,512

50,123

Equity in (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

(8,423)

(1,132)

(8,870)

(79)

Net income (loss)

46,359

(43,371)

41,642

50,044

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(45,073)

29,543

(41,508)

(30,125)

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$            1,286

$        (13,828)

$                134

$          19,919

Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:






   Basic

$               0.01

$             (0.11)

$                  —

$               0.16

   Diluted

$                  —

$             (0.11)

$                  —

$               0.12

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:






   Basic

112,769

122,927

117,259

124,262

   Diluted

117,205

122,927

117,259

296,596

SCHEDULE 2
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE
(amounts in thousands)




Net Revenue - Components of Change




Change

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2022

Foreign
Currency

Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2023

Organic

Total






Integrated Agencies Network

$        311,432

$               907

$               368

$       (19,129)

$       (17,854)

$       293,578

(6.1) %

(5.7) %

Brand Performance Network

180,053

3,313

2,078

(8,367)

(2,976)

177,077

(4.6) %

(1.7) %

Communications Network

81,224

113


(13,109)

(12,996)

68,228

(16.1) %

(16.0) %

All Other

10,737

(184)


1,628

1,444

12,181

15.2 %

13.4 %

$        583,446

$           4,149

$           2,446

$       (38,977)

$       (32,382)

$       551,064

(6.7) %

(5.6) %




Net Revenue - Components of Change




Change

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

Foreign
Currency

Net
Acquisitions
(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Year Ended
December 31,
2023

Organic

Total






Integrated Agencies Network

$     1,240,465

$         (2,266)

$           6,677

$       (58,172)

$       (53,761)

$    1,186,704

(4.7) %

(4.3) %

Brand Performance Network

667,882

848

13,377

(14,005)

220

668,102

(2.1) %

— %

Communications Network

293,844

(169)

1,918

$       (50,333)

(48,584)

245,260

(17.1) %

(16.5) %

All Other

19,962

(354)

35,135

(8,157)

26,624

46,586

(40.9) %

133.4 %

$     2,222,153

$         (1,941)

$         57,107

$     (130,667)

$       (75,501)

$    2,146,652

(5.9) %

(3.4) %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$     293,578

$        177,078

$                 68,229

$       12,181

$               —

$    551,066

Billable costs

51,617

16,969

35,217

26


103,829

Revenue

345,195

194,047

103,446

12,207


654,895












Billable costs

51,617

16,969

35,217

26


103,829

Staff costs

187,986

105,838

43,319

6,292

11,088

354,523

Administrative costs

27,918

24,874

8,568

3,445

(1,871)

62,934

Unbillable and other costs, net

17,729

17,738

277

2,885


38,629

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

59,945

28,628

16,065

(441)

(9,217)

94,980












Stock-based compensation

11,861

2,518

1,157

91

6,937

22,564

Depreciation and amortization

19,448

8,322

2,800

2,238

2,228

35,036

Deferred acquisition consideration

3,813

1,739

(3,373)



2,179

Impairment and other losses

737

96




833

Other items, net (1)

6,147

3,969

198

95

4,669

15,078

Operating income (loss)

$       17,939

$          11,984

$                 15,283

$       (2,865)

$     (23,051)

$      19,290

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$ 1,186,705

$        668,101

$               245,261

$    46,585

$              —

$ 2,146,652

Billable costs

191,404

100,675

88,446



380,525

Revenue

1,378,109

768,776

333,707

46,585


2,527,177












Billable costs

191,404

100,675

88,446



380,525

Staff costs

735,998

419,651

159,165

37,416

36,938

1,389,168

Administrative costs

114,118

95,837

33,664

4,689

11,472

259,780

Unbillable and other costs, net

65,267

56,598

613

15,087


137,565

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

271,322

96,015

51,819

(10,607)

(48,410)

360,139












Stock-based compensation

27,806

5,883

3,334

518

19,638

57,179

Depreciation and amortization

80,864

34,343

11,016

8,390

8,218

142,831

Deferred acquisition consideration

11,931

2,851

30

(1,752)


13,060

Impairment and other losses

9,912

1,483




11,395

Other items, net (1)

19,225

13,206

1,535

1,174

10,007

45,147

Operating income (loss)

$    121,584

$          38,249

$                 35,904

$  (18,937)

$    (86,273)

$       90,527

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$    311,432

$         180,053

$                   81,224

$    10,737

$              —

$    583,446

Billable costs

71,174

13,609

39,956



124,739

Revenue

382,606

193,662

121,180

10,737


708,185












Billable costs

71,174

13,609

39,956



124,739

Staff costs

186,373

111,725

43,814

6,044

6,244

354,200

Administrative costs

29,722

29,037

9,312

1,691

1,852

71,614

Unbillable and other costs, net

18,506

12,715

155

2,961


34,337

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

76,831

26,576

27,943

41

(8,096)

123,295












Stock-based compensation

(1,270)

(3,322)

720

26

3,588

(258)

Depreciation and amortization

19,356

8,630

3,161

2,776

1,708

35,631

Deferred acquisition consideration

3,460

(5,613)

3,168



1,015

Impairment and other losses

49,841

42,727


1,577


94,145

Other items, net (1)

1,770

4,453

326

1

29

6,579

Operating income (loss)

$        3,674

$         (20,299)

$                   20,568

$    (4,339)

$    (13,421)

$    (13,817)

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022


Integrated
Agencies
Network

Brand
Performance
Network

Communications
Network

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net Revenue

$ 1,240,465

$        667,882

$                293,844

$    19,962

$              —

$ 2,222,153

Billable costs

234,505

89,326

141,808



465,639

Revenue

1,474,970

757,208

435,652

19,962


2,687,792












Billable costs

234,505

89,326

141,808



465,639

Staff costs

762,332

408,968

172,598

13,963

36,456

1,394,317

Administrative costs

115,724

94,867

33,787

3,940

6,655

254,973

Unbillable and other costs, net

70,116

48,212

427

2,990


121,745

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

292,293

115,835

87,032

(931)

(43,111)

451,118












Stock-based compensation

13,774

5,830

1,797

41

11,710

33,152

Depreciation and amortization

74,492

33,674

10,948

5,234

6,925

131,273

Deferred acquisition consideration

9,157

1,736

(24,298)



(13,405)

Impairment and other losses

52,360

50,778


19,041


122,179

Other items, net (1)

4,345

8,129

883

22

5,312

18,691

Operating income (loss)

$    138,165

$          15,688

$                  97,702

$  (25,269)

$    (67,058)

$     159,228

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$                 127

$            (4,705)

$            (4,578)

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


35,780

35,780

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

$                 127

$            31,075

$            31,202







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

117,205

2,416

119,621

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


151,649

151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

117,205

154,065

271,270







Dilutive EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$                0.00


$                0.12














Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)

Amortization


$            27,231

Impairment and other losses


833

Stock-based compensation


22,564

Deferred acquisition consideration


3,338

Gain on sale of business


(94,505)

Other items, net


15,078





$          (25,461)

Adjusted tax expense


14,768





$          (10,693)

Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders


41,768





$            31,075








Allocation of adjustments to Net income (loss)

Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs


$            (4,705)








Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs


(5,988)

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


41,768





35,780





$            31,075


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$                 134

$            52,712

$            52,846

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


106,153

106,153

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income 


134

158,865

158,999







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

117,259

8,539

125,798

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


154,972

154,972

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

117,259

163,511

280,770







Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$                0.00


$                0.57














Adjustments to Net Income (loss) (1)

Amortization


$          113,835

Impairment and other losses


11,395

Stock-based compensation


57,179

Deferred acquisition consideration


13,060

Gain on sale of business


(94,505)

Other items, net


45,147





146,111

Adjusted tax expense


(26,312)





119,799

Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders


39,066





$          158,865








Allocation of adjustments to net income

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs


$            52,712








Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs


67,087

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


39,066





106,153





$          158,865


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$          (13,828)

$            49,461

$            35,633

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


27,696

27,696

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

(13,828)

77,157

63,329







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

122,927

5,666

128,593

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


164,376

164,376

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

122,927

170,042

292,969














Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$              (0.11)


$                0.22







Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)

Amortization


$            28,886

Impairment and other losses


94,145

Stock-based compensation


(258)

Deferred acquisition consideration


1,015

Other items, net


6,579





130,367

Adjusted tax expense


(18,186)





$          112,181

Less: Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


(35,024)

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$            77,157








Allocation of add-backs

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs


$            49,461








Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs


62,720

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


(35,024)





27,696





$            77,157


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$            19,919

$          102,123

$          122,042

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

16,004

129,500

145,504

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income 


35,923

231,623

267,546







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

130,625


130,625

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

165,971


165,971

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

296,596


296,596














Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$                0.12


$                0.90














Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)


Pre-Tax

Tax

Net

Amortization


$          104,763

Impairment and other losses


122,179

Stock-based compensation


33,152

Deferred acquisition consideration


(13,405)

Other items, net


18,691





265,380

Adjusted tax expense


(33,757)





$          231,623


(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022




ASSETS


Current Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                  119,737

$                  220,589

Accounts receivable, net

697,178

645,846

Expenditures billable to clients

120,088

93,077

Other current assets

94,054

71,443

Total Current Assets

1,031,057

1,030,955

Fixed assets, net

77,825

98,878

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

254,278

273,567

Goodwill

1,498,815

1,566,956

Other intangible assets, net

818,220

907,529

Other assets

97,830

118,706

Total Assets

$               3,778,025

$               3,996,591

LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current Liabilities


Accounts payable

$                  414,980

$                  357,253

Accrued media

291,777

240,506

Accruals and other liabilities

233,046

268,871

Advance billings

307,665

337,034

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

65,899

76,349

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

66,953

90,183

Total Current Liabilities

1,380,320

1,370,196

Long-term debt

1,145,828

1,184,707

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

34,105

71,140

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

281,307

294,049

Deferred tax liabilities, net

45,495

40,879

Other liabilities

54,906

67,695

Total Liabilities

2,941,961

3,028,666

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

10,792

39,111

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees


Shareholders' Equity


Common shares - Class A & B

118

132

Common shares - Class C

2

2

Paid-in capital

348,494

491,899

Retained earnings

21,148

22,095

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,067)

(15,478)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

356,695

498,650

Noncontrolling interests

468,577

430,164

Total Shareholders' Equity

825,272

928,814

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

$               3,778,025

$               3,996,591

SCHEDULE 12
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
(amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$                   41,642

$                   50,044

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:


Stock-based compensation

57,179

33,152

Depreciation and amortization

142,831

131,273

Amortization of  right-of-use lease assets

76,728

77,368

Impairment and other losses

11,395

122,179

Deferred income taxes

19,443

(18,241)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

13,060

(13,405)

Gain on sale of business

(94,505)

Other, net

10,882

(2,848)

Changes in working capital:


Accounts receivable

(58,704)

37,780

Expenditures billable to clients

(27,468)

(32,366)

Other assets

(1,415)

1,179

Accounts payable

52,837

108,028

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(24,723)

(22,177)

Advance billings

(35,146)

(27,062)

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(87,629)

(86,525)

Deferred acquisition related payments

(15,400)

(10,793)

Net cash provided by operating activities

81,007

347,586

Cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(14,238)

(22,663)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(23,339)

(74,234)

Capitalized software

(28,175)

(12,774)

Proceeds from sale of business, net

229,484

Other

(7,781)

(6,604)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

155,951

(116,275)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

1,945,500

(1,266,000)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

(1,986,500)

1,255,500

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(223,835)

(70,269)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(24,964)

(39,197)

Payment of deferred consideration

(49,221)

(63,170)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest


(3,600)

Debt issuance costs

(844)

Net cash used in financing activities

(339,864)

(186,736)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,054

(7,995)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(100,852)

36,580

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

220,589

184,009

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                 119,737

$                 220,589

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

