Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

Nov 15, 2024, 16:31 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards. Effective November 14, 2024, the Company granted a total of 55,406 restricted stock units to six new employees. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of the Company's Class A common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in two installments, with one-third vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date. The restricted stock units are subject to accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).   

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.  www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:   

Beth Sidhu

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Post-Election Survey from Stagwell (STGW) Reveals 80% of Americans Say News Media is a Powerful Medium for Reaching Consumers; Distrust in News Media Stems from Poor Separation Between News and Opinion-Based Content

Post-Election Survey from Stagwell (STGW) Reveals 80% of Americans Say News Media is a Powerful Medium for Reaching Consumers; Distrust in News Media Stems from Poor Separation Between News and Opinion-Based Content

65% of Americans say advertising in news is important, though trust challenges remain, according to a survey Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) released on...
Stagwell (STGW) Ventures into Expanded Partnership with VII(N) The Seventh Estate, Global Wine Brand from Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann

Stagwell (STGW) Ventures into Expanded Partnership with VII(N) The Seventh Estate, Global Wine Brand from Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced an expanded partnership with the global wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate, co-founded by 10-time NBA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics