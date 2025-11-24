Stagwell Partners with Harvard's OpenDP to Guarantee Customer Privacy, Beginning with its Partnership with Palantir for the Future of Marketing

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced new details on the privacy protective technology that will power its groundbreaking, industry-first AI and data platform. Through Stagwell's partnership with Harvard University's OpenDP, Stagwell and Palantir will implement novel differential privacy technologies to ensure privacy for all customers.

As announced in early November 2025, the new Palantir-Stagwell solution offers Stagwell clients access to a central hub for marketing that enables a wide range of use cases, including agentic-led audience enablement optimization and campaign management. The platform, powered by AI, allows large enterprises to sift through tens of millions of records to identify, segment, and better understand audiences in minutes — helping improve brand performance strategies and maximize overall ROI before launching campaigns.

"We believe privacy must be built into our products and solutions from the start – not something you bolt on later," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "That's why we've teamed up with Harvard's OpenDP to uphold rigorous protection at every step."

"We are excited to bring OpenDP's differential privacy technology to Stagwell's business and customers," said Gary King, Weatherhead University Professor and co-director of OpenDP at Harvard. "This collaboration will create real value for Stagwell's product for the future of marketing and should also help improve our privacy-protective methods available to all."

Harvard University's OpenDP project provides a rigorously engineered suite of differential privacy technologies — a mathematical framework that adds controlled statistical noise to data, ensuring that individual-level information remains unidentifiable while still enabling accurate aggregate analysis. This is the same foundational technology used by the U.S. Census Bureau and has been validated in high-stakes legal and policy contexts, including by the U.S. Supreme Court. Stagwell and Palantir's adoption of OpenDP on this partnership underscores both companies' commitment to transparent, academically validated privacy standards, marking a significant advancement in the responsible and scalable use of sensitive data for individuals and brands.

"During my nearly four decades working at Microsoft and IBM, we recognized privacy was a critical feature that all customers deserve. At Stagwell, it's no different. We appreciate that privacy done right adds value to customers and allows us to maintain trust with shareholders and employees alike," shared John Kahan, Chief AI Officer of Stagwell. "Data privacy is core to our DNA."

The Palantir-Stagwell partnership is already seeing client adoption of its early MVP model in the United States.

About Harvard University's OpenDP Project

OpenDP is a community effort led by Harvard Professors Gary King and Salil Vadhan to build trustworthy, open-source software tools for statistical analysis of sensitive private data. These tools, which are called OpenDP, offer the rigorous protections of differential privacy for the individuals who may be represented in confidential data and statistically valid methods of analysis for researchers who study the data. See OpenDP.org.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

