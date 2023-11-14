Stagwell Returns to CES 2024: AI and Immersive Experiences Will Drive the 'Year of Competition'

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 12:52 ET

Stagwell to Host Content Studio Interviews, Exhibition Floor Tours and Inspiration Sessions

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, returns to CES 2024 hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, taking place Jan. 9-12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Stagwell experts and client partners will discuss transforming marketing through impactful technology across a variety of activations at the annual expo, with a special focus on the impact of artificial intelligence and immersive experiences on creativity and business.

Continue Reading
Stagwell returns to CES 2024.
Stagwell returns to CES 2024.

"As we move out of the 'year of efficiency' that characterized 2023, we expect 2024 to be the 'year of competition' as Big Tech companies roll out unprecedented  innovation accelerated by artificial intelligence," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "At Stagwell we're building the runway for AI-based marketing transformation via product innovation, strategic tech partnerships, and creative storytelling that will drive an especially wondrous cycle for consumers."

  • Content Studio: Stagwell is again producing exclusive interviews with senior brand executives, focused on the technologies they expect to spark the greatest transformation in advertising and marketing this year. The 15-minute 1:1 sessions will take place in Stagwell's onsite content studio in booth GL-03 (across from Starbucks) in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). 
  • Floor Tours: Brand executives are invited to attend 90-minute tours spanning the North and Central Halls of the LVCC, hosted by technology experts from across Stagwell. Attendees will hear expert evaluations of the products and services unveiled at CES that will have the biggest impact on brands and marketing opportunities in the year to come.
  • Inspiration Sessions: Brands interested in learning more about how Stagwell can help marketers address their biggest business challenges can participate in personalized briefings, being held in the Joshua Meeting Rooms at the ARIA.

If you're a senior brand executive interested in participating in a Content Studio interview or attending a floor tour, please email [email protected] for further information as space is limited.

If you're a journalist interested in connecting with Mark Penn, Stagwell corporate leaders, or executives from Stagwell agencies in attendance, please email [email protected].

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQSTGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards. Effective November 10, 2023, the Company granted...
Stagwell (STGW) Partners with Google Cloud and SADA to Develop Marketing-Focused Generative AI Solutions

Stagwell (STGW) Partners with Google Cloud and SADA to Develop Marketing-Focused Generative AI Solutions

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced a unique partnership with Google Cloud and SADA, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.